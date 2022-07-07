ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People & Places Extra: Shortway Brewing Company in Newport

By Ken Watlington
WNCT
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Brew To You” tour is back, highlighting the impact craft breweries are making across eastern North Carolina.

Host Ken Watlington sits down with Matt and Lindsay Shortway, owners of Shortway Brewing Company in the Carteret County town of Newport. They talk about their roots in the military, why Newport was their choice to live and work, and how they’re using the brewery to make a difference in their community.

