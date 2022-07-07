ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MN

North Branch moves forward with Lent Township merger

By Nikki Hallman
County News Review
 3 days ago

Lent Township residents are petitioning the city of North Branch to enter into an orderly annex agreement with the Lent Township Board.

At the Tuesday, June 28, North Branch City Council meeting, council discussed the possibility of an annex agreement that would merge Lent Township with North Branch.

“At the conclusion of the meeting on June 20 [with Lent Township residents], the request to council is to authorize the city attorney to begin drafting an orderly annexation agreement for the council to review and for formal presentation to the Lent board,” City Administrator Renae Fry said.

She mentioned that there were several issues the residents requested to be part of the agreement.

“The area [that would become part of North Branch] wants a phase for property tax purposes, and a zoning recommendation,” Fry said.

Lent Township Board member Rick Keller spoke on behalf of Lent Township regarding the agreement.

“One of the concerns we did have from our residents that are going to be around the annexed area, was the one-acre lots,” he said. “The idea that you’ll have one-acre parcels is limited, because I don’t know what the likelihood would even be; there was talk about going with the ag [agriculture] zoning, which is 10-acre minimum, but that does put a burden on a lot of parcels and a lot of residents that might not be good.”

Keller also mentioned the possibility of discussing rezoning agriculture classes to be at two and a half acres, although that would be a longer process for the City of North Branch.

“That would be for the city to completely amend its comp plan and then that would result in a zoning ordinance change, and then the zoning map would change,” Fry said. “That’s not to say it’s not impossible , but it’s not just an easy ‘let’s create a new zoning class that doesn’t exist right now.’ The council can certainly talk about that.”

Keller mentioned that he also wants to discuss this more with the Lent Township Board.

“We discussed between Chisago City, North Branch, Stacy and ourselves, not submitting anything to a law judge until we all have our agreements ironed out, nailed down. We figured it would make the process a lot easier,” Keller said.

The last point Keller mentioned was to have another meeting before moving forward with any agreement.

“Would it be prudent to have a meeting between the town board and the city council at some point just to sit down and go ‘this is the plan’ and then everyone comes to terms on that?” Keller said. “That might be a good idea and then everyone is on the same page about what is going to happen.”

After discussion with Keller, the North Branch City Council decided to plan an informational meeting with Lent Township’s board to complete the details for the agreement.

County News Review

ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

