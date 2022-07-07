ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg family finds 40-year-old message in a bottle while boating on York River

By Ellen Ice
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKKCt_0gXwR74x00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A Williamsburg family made an interesting discovery this week — a time capsule of sorts, floating in the York River for the last four decades.

In 1978, a 12-year-old boy from Poquoson threw a Pepsi bottle into the Poquoson River with a note inside. Fast forward 44 years, and his message was received.

The bottle traveled 30 miles over 40 years before ending up in the hands of Brian Daliege, who was out boating with his family on the York River on the Fourth of July.

"My son and I were collecting old bottles, and he had already found a couple," Daliege explained. "I happened to see this one on a 4-ft. little cliff, if you will, on the edge of the river."

But this wasn’t an ordinary bottle.

"Knowing it was an older embossed glass bottle, your imagination kind of runs wild at this point to as to how old it could be," Daliege said.

The family took to social media, posting pictures to try to find the owner — and they did, a moment Daliege describes as "full circle."

Thursday, Daliege met up with the bottle's sender, Don Kendrick, and returned the bottle.

"We’re the first people to hold the bottle since it left his hand 44 years ago," Daliege said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Williamsburg, VA
Society
City
Poquoson, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID Norfolk man killed at Ocean View gas station

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Police ID Norfolk man killed at Ocean View gas station. Man accused of murdering Southampton woman pleads …. Coast Guard aids in water rescue on Shore Dr in Virginia …. Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns this summer. 3rd victim in January triple shooting in...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

5 Hampton Roads colleges, universities receive bomb threats

NORFOLK, Va. — Multiple Hampton Roads colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed. Regent University, Tidewater Community College, Norfolk State University, Virginia Peninsula Community College and Paul D. Camp Community College all investigated threats. Regent University in Virginia Beach was ordered to evacuate. The Virginia...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Glass Bottle#The Bottle#Message In A Bottle
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach family's car stolen, used in crime

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Virginia Beach family’s car stolen, used in crime. Man accused of murdering Southampton woman pleads …. Coast Guard aids in water rescue on Shore Dr in Virginia …. Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns this summer. 3rd victim in January triple shooting in Norfolk...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Pepsi
WAVY News 10

Yorktown Seafood Summerfest kicks-off this weekend

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The Yorktown Seafood Summerfest is celebrating all things seafood and life on the Chesapeake Bay this weekend. The festival will have Chesapeake Bay exhibits, a children’s fishing class, music, vendors and more along the Yorktown Waterfront. When: Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. –...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Berkley Bridge closed to check for evidence, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police blocked off westbound I-264 on Tuesday at the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk to check for possible evidence as part of a criminal investigation. Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya didn’t elaborate on which investigation the possible evidence was tied to, or if anything was found.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy