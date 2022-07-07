ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will be in Park City this month

By Parker Malatesta
 3 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a prominent critic of mask wearing and Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis

PARK CITY, Utah — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many see as a potential candidate for the Republican Party in the 2024 presidential race, will be in Park City and Salt Lake City later this month for a fundraising event, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Tickets to the reception in Park City cost $12,500 each.

“Utah Republicans will always welcome a great conservative governor and possible presidential hopeful to our state,” Utah GOP Chair Carson Jorgensen told the Tribune.

DeSantis is currently running for reelection as Florida governor. He has already amassed over $111 million for that campaign.

DeSantis hasn’t declared his interest in running for president, but he also hasn’t ruled it out. When asked by Fox News last month about whether he would get into a primary battle with former President Donald Trump, he replied saying, “nice try, man.”

The governor rose to national prominence with his denouncement of vaccines and mask requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, DeSantis signed legislation that targets Disney’s self-governing status due to the company’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

