Benton Harbor, MI

EGLE: Lead in Benton Harbor water below federal level, 70% of pipes replaced

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcEfD_0gXwQWqq00

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Lead levels in Benton Harbor’s water continue to decline following the latest round of testing in the city.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says the city’s overall lead levels are just below the federal level of 15 ppb.

Test results were determined from samples taken from the tap water of 63 homes between Jan. 1 and June 30. EGLE says only five samples exceeded the federal level.

“This is positive news and an indication that Benton Harbor’s drinking water system is remaining stable while the city accelerates this critical infrastructure work,” says Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division (DWEHD) Director Eric Oswald. “Having said that, today’s news does not lessen the urgency around our continuing efforts to assist the city in aggressively reducing lead exposure – through lead service line replacement and corrosion control treatment.”

More than 70% of Benton Harbor’s lead service lines have been replaced to date, the state adds.

