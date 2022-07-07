ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCC -Penn Valley issues all clear following bomb threat investigation

By Sam Hartle
 3 days ago
Tyler Navas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. | The school's campus alerts page has given the all clear.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police spokesperson said their investigation did not find any threat.

EARLIER | Students and staff at Metropolitan Community College - Penn Valley campus have been asked to evacuate an area near the Carter Arts building.

The school posted on its campus alerts page of a possible threat near the arts building, which is located on the southern side of the campus near W. 33rd St. and SW Trafficway.

A tweet said those near the area should evacuate immediately.

Some students also reported receiving a campus text alert.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

