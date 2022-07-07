MCC -Penn Valley issues all clear following bomb threat investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. | The school's campus alerts page has given the all clear.
A Kansas City, Missouri, Police spokesperson said their investigation did not find any threat.
EARLIER | Students and staff at Metropolitan Community College - Penn Valley campus have been asked to evacuate an area near the Carter Arts building.
The school posted on its campus alerts page of a possible threat near the arts building, which is located on the southern side of the campus near W. 33rd St. and SW Trafficway.
A tweet said those near the area should evacuate immediately.
Some students also reported receiving a campus text alert.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
—
Comments / 0