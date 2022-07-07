ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Lois: How do we keep our dog happy as we drive around Florida?

By Lois K. Solomon, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Though many hotels allow dogs, you'll want to check on extra fees and weight limits. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Q: We’re interested in dog-friendly vacation spots. We want to include our 57-pound pup, Ranger, in our travel plans. He’s a 9-year-old American Dingo rescue and is great in the car.

Here are my questions: What do vets recommend for how often to stop and meds to have handy in the car for sickness, anxiety, etc.? What should we put in our ‘doggie’ suitcase? Are there websites specifically to help plan travel with a pet — a list of pet-friendly hotel chains, restaurant chains, parks, and attractions that have pet day care? Thanks! — Judy Joffe, Boca Raton

A: I wish I had a dog that loved car trips; my beagle mix, Louise, is a nervous wreck who runs around frantically as I drive. But if you have a pup who loves to travel, here are some suggestions for driving around our state and keeping this member of the family comfortable.

Many hotels welcome pets now, but check what kinds of fees they want to charge and, especially in Ranger’s case, check their weight limits. He wouldn’t be allowed to stay at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, which only allows dogs who weigh 25 pounds or less. The resort also requires a $250 nonrefundable deposit per room to cover post-departure cleaning costs. MargaritavilleHollywoodBeachResort.com

Most charge less in pet fees, including the Embassy Suites by Hilton in downtown Tampa: $75 for up to four nights and $125 for a longer stay (maximum two pets; dog or cat only; 75-pound maximum). Hilton.com

Other hotels, like Holiday Inn & Suites in Boca Raton, allow only service animals. ihg.com/holidayinn

As for a doggie suitcase, here’s what veterinarians recommend including:

  • water bowl and food
  • doggie waste bags
  • favorite toy or blanket and treats
  • extra leash and collar
  • copies of vaccinations and medical history and microchip information
  • collapsible crate if dog is trained for it

Meds are up to your veterinarian.

“If you think your dog may need medications for the ride, reach out to your primary care veterinarian to make an appointment plenty of time before your trip,” said Dr. Alyssa Comroe, director of shelter medical services at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach.

Although Ranger loves the car, another vet, Dr. Alyssa Dayton of the Humane Society of Broward County, recommends acclimating him with gradually longer drives. You can bring his favorite toys or snacks to make the drives an experience he looks forward to.

Also, learn what pests are prevalent at your destination.

“Discuss with your veterinarian about specific preventions and vaccinations they may recommend,” Dayton said. “For example, if you are traveling up to the mountains for some hiking, not only should your pet be on preventions for fleas and ticks, but there is a vaccine for Lyme disease, contracted by tick bites. It is not a vaccine that is talked about much in Florida, but in other states, it is considered a core vaccine because of how common it is.”

How often to stop for pee breaks is an interesting question that vets seem to disagree on. Comroe recommends every two to four hours, depending on time of day and the dog’s age, medical status and comfort in the car.

Dayton recommends every four to six hours, and issued a warning: Make sure to watch out when you open the car door.

“Be very careful when unloading any dogs out of the car, that they do not run off before getting leashed. Some dogs are nervous about long trips and may try to run away when they get the chance,” she said.

If you’re doing a staycation, I wrote a story earlier this year about enjoying your dog in South Florida , including locations of dog parks and dog beaches, how to keep your dog healthy in our tropical climate, and what to watch out for as you walk him (bufo toads, we are on to you!). SunSentinel.com

For a really fun staycation treat, head over to Salty Paws in Delray Beach for a dog-centered ice cream experience. Dogs (and cats, too) can sit inside with their owners, licking away at their bacon-cheddar cheese ice cream or scarfing down their donut tableside. Pets may also feast on cookies, ice pops, “beer” (actually beef bone broth), CBD treats and an assortment of meat products, including pig ears, deer antlers and cheese-filled cattle hooves. SaltyPawsDelrayBeach.com

But if you’re heading out of town and have other questions you need answered, Dayton recommends BringFido.com , which has a whole section on traveling with your dog in Florida, including dog parks, restaurants, attractions and beaches.

Another good website, managed by the American Kennel Club, has a section titled “The Complete Guide to Traveling With Your Dog,” with useful suggestions. In the section on lodging, I liked “Keep your dog as quiet as possible” and ”Do not leave the dog unattended. Many dogs will bark or destroy property if left alone in a strange place.” Many of us have had the experience of hearing dogs yap in a neighboring hotel room for hours, obviously upset that their owners have deserted them. akc.org

Did I leave anything out? Feel free to email me about traveling with pets or any other questions about life in Florida. I’m at AskLois@sunsentinel.com .

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

