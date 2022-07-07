ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat add undrafted summer-league center Orlando Robinson on tryout contract; Yurtseven arrives

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Miami Heat on Thursday provided a payoff to a member of their summer-league roster, extending an Exhibit 10 contract to undrafted Fresno State center Orlando Robinson.

The deal basically means an invitation to training camp, possibly being forwarded then to the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. A $50,000 guarantee also could come into play.

Teams are allowed to carry up to 20 players during the offseason, then required to trim to a maximum of 15 under standard contract and two two-way players by the start of the regular season.

Robinson’s deal also can be converted to a two-way deal, although those spots currently are held by Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder.

Robinson is coming off solid performances in three starts with the Heat at the California Classic summer league, where he averaged 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.33 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting .556 percent from the field.

“Obviously he’s got really good size. He’s all of 6-11, long arms,” said Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, who is guiding the team’s summer roster. “And I just think it’ll benefit him, just being in the program, trying to build some consistency.”

Robinson, 21, played three seasons at Fresno State, where he started all 90 career games. In his final season as a junior, Robinson started all 36 games with the Bulldogs and averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.19 blocks. He became just one of two players in the NCAA to total at least 700 points, 300 rebounds and 100 assists.

Scrimmage time

With their Las Vegas Summer League opener not until 5:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday against the Boston Celtics (NBA TV), the Heat played a scrimmage Thursday at the UNLV practice facility, losing the 40-minute game 77-70 to the Washington Wizards’ summer roster.

A highlight was the return of guard Marcus Garrett, who was released by the team in January due to a wrist injury that required surgery.

“It was good to get Marcus back on the floor,” Allen said. “The goal was kind of bring him along, so he was ready to play on Saturday. So this was like great for him, just to get out and play, feel like a game. And he was disruptive on the ball, competitive, and everything kind of he is.”

Garrett was with the Heat during the California Classic but did not play in those three games in San Francisco.

Yurtseven arrives

Center Omer Yurtseven has joined the Heat for summer league after a whirlwind following the season that included training in Turkey with his national team and then winning a World Cup qualifying game over the weekend in England.

“It’s been a little crazy, a whirlwind,” he said after taking in Thursday’s scrimmage as a spectator. “I got out from Great Britain like two days ago. And then Turkey, I spent a little bit of time there, just saying goodbye to family and friends and then flew back.

“In the past 72 hours, I’ve traveled like 40, 32 maybe, somewhere around there. It’s been crazy. But you’re taking it one flight at a time.”

Asked if he expected to play in the Heat’s Las Vegas Summer League opener Saturday, the 6-foot-11 center said, “I don’t know yet. I’m just taking it day by day, to be honest. But I do want to play, and that’s the reason I’m here.”

Smith joins

Dru Smith, a guard who went undrafted a year ago out of Missouri, has returned to again work with the Heat’s summer-league roster.

Smith, 24, attended training camp with the Heat last year and then moved on to the team’s G League affiliate, where he played until a February knee injury.

Smith does not count toward the Heat’s 20-playoff offseason roster limit.

