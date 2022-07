This commentary is by Tom McKone of Montpelier, who is a former English teacher, principal and library administrator. There are famous people who — on the side — lend their name to raise money or awareness for some good cause; Jackson Browne is not one of them. From his antinuclear activism since the 1970s, to joining Occupy Wall Street protesters in 2011, to pleading for the oceans today and much more along the way, Browne has always worn his heart on his sleeve.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO