ASHLAND – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Ashland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 30, just west of Township Road 1255, will have single-lane closures for intersection improvements by installing a reduced conflict U-turn. The U-turn configurations are now in operation. SR 603 southbound and northbound are open to traffic. Motorists will have a right-in and right-out turn movement from SR 603 to U.S. 30.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO