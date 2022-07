Editor’s Note: This is the fourth part of a series from Natalie J. Woodall. The first three parts of the series can be found on OswegoCountyNewsNow.com. Masonry from its earliest days in Oswego has had a decided impact on the community. Beginning with the attempt in 1819 to create a lodge in the city, the Craft attracted many civic-minded men who exerted a positive influence on the area’s financial, political, and cultural scene. Well-known names, Phelps, Mott, Irwin, Wright, and lesser known ones, McCaffrey, Forsyth, Gover, Bareham, were responsible for improving or adding to the city and county’s social fabric.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO