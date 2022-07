LURAY, July 7 — Earlier this spring, the local fall elections in Page County weren’t looking like they would offer much excitement. It appeared as if the number of candidates would match the number of open seats, and the county’s 16,000-plus registered voters would be left with no real decisions to make. However, a few late filings prior to the June 21 deadline have now brought new faces into the mix and new names on the Nov. 8 ballot, creating real races for council seats in both Luray and Shenandoah.

LURAY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO