I woke up from surgery screaming when docs found the source of my belly cramps

By Terri-Ann Williams
 3 days ago
BEING in constant pain is debilitating.

And for months, medics struggled to find the source of mum Michelle Tonge's agony.

Michelle Tonge had been experiencing debilitating pain for months and doctors were struggling to find the source Credit: PA Real Life
The mum-of-two thought medics had finally found a solution and she was admitted to hospital for a routine procedure Credit: PA Real Life
But when she woke up from the hospital she was shocked to find out she had a stoma bag attached to her Credit: PA Real Life

The 32-year-old said she had been a 'picture of health' before she started to experience unbearable shooting pains in her lower abdomen in 2012.

At the time she was 28-weeks pregnant with her little boy Alfie and ended up having her appendix out.

But after Alfie was born in February 2013 her pain persisted and she had surgery scheduled to remove a suspected cyst a few months later.

The routine operation turned into a four-hour ordeal to save her life after medics found a leak had stuck her bowels, ovary and fallopian tubes together.

Michelle, who lives in Coleford Gloucestershire said: "When I woke up I just screamed. I was hysterical.

"I had a stoma bag on the outside of my body collecting my waste, all these drains everywhere and I was hooked up to a morphine drip.

"I was in in total shock and petrified about what had happened.

"The doctors said they couldn't risk not operating as the leak could have spread and that could quickly have become life-threatening."

The medical team hadn't found a cyst that had originally been suspected and instead, discovered she had Crohn's disease, a lifelong condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed.

Experts at Chron's and Colitis say over 500,000 Brits are affected by the illness.

Over ten years since her ordeal began, she is now telling her story to highlight awareness of the illness.

She explained that Crohn's is an invisible and debilitating disease.

"Could be smiling and doing my job, but be in the middle of a flare up.

"You will have times where the pain is so bad you can't even move, and you just feel sick and dizzy."

'IN AGONY'

Initially, Michelle said medics had no idea why she had been in so much pain and she describes the sensation as someone twisting an elastic band around her bowel.

"I was screaming and crying in agony every single day, I was being sick, I was dizzy and felt nauseous.

"It was a vicious cycle for six months."

The mum was in and out of hospital having tests and when docs finally said it could be a cyst, she thought it was her 'saving grace'.

She had been having ultrasounds and CT scans to no avail and Michelle thought the keyhole surgery would be relatively straight forward.

However, when she woke up with a stoma, she released her experience had been far less than straightforward.

What is Crohn's disease and what are the symptoms?

CROHN'S Disease is an ongoing and life-long condition once diagnosed and there is no cure for the disease.

It is a condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system.

The inflammation is the body's reaction to injury or irritation, and can cause redness, swelling and pain.

It is often described as a chronic condition and although sufferers will have periods of good health, there are flare-ups where symptoms are more active.

It is one of the two main forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease - the other is a condition known as Ulcerative Colitis.

What are the symptoms?

Common symptoms include recurring diarrhoea, abdominal pain and cramping - usually worse after eating and extreme tiredness.

Unintended weight loss and blood and mucus in your stools are also common symptoms.

People may only experience one of the above symptoms and some experience severe symptoms or mild problems.

There may also be weeks or months where symptoms are mild or non-existent.

Less common symptoms include a high temperature, feeling sick and being sick, joint pain and swelling, inflammation and irritation of the eyes and mouth ulcers.

If you have persistent diarrhoea, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss or blood in your stools, visit your GP

Michelle had to quickly adjust her eating habits in order to avoid having flare ups.

While her kids are now older, Emilia, 11, and Alfie, nine, she admitted it was hard raising two young children whilst also getting used to her new normal.

"It was like potty-training three people.

"My bag was constantly leaking. I couldn’t go to the shop on my own just in case it leaked and I needed to go to the bathroom," she said.

Michelle now needs to go to the loo around ten times a day because of her condition but she has adapted - and tackled taboos about the illness.

One of the things she has to help her is a radar key, which gives people access to 10,000 locked disabled loos.

She added: "I used to be quite embarrassed about using a radar key as people would say I don't look disabled. But you shouldn't be made to feel ashamed about it.

"I have been quite embarrassed about needing the loo so often for many years, but recently I have started opening up because it’s so important.

"I want people to stop being afraid to speak out, because there are so many people who are also going through this.

"Everyone poos, so let's talk about it."

Now Michelle is trying to raise awareness of the condition and break the poo taboo Credit: PA Real Life

