County Partners with Shentel to Provide Service to Several Unserved Areas. FREDERICK, Md. –Access to broadband service will soon be expanded to several rural areas as Frederick County Government partners with telecommunications company Shentel Corp. to implement an integral piece of the County’s multi-year rural broadband strategy. Shentel has received a $10 million grant from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband to install broadband internet for areas in the north, northeast, and southern portions of Frederick County. Funding for the grants came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Bringing broadband to these unserved regions was identified as a priority in the 2020 Rural Broadband Study commissioned by Frederick County Government.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO