ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This 100-ounce CamelBak Hydration Backpack is at its lowest price ever on Amazon

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Functionality and hydration come together in this tactical pack that can carry up to three liters of liquid (and much...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Marie Claire

The 12 Best Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals of 2022

There’s no better opportunity to reinvigorate your summer shoe collection than right now. Thanks to once in once-in-a-year Amazon Prime Day shoe deals, you can snag the shoes you’ve been window shopping, for a fraction of their full price. You don’t have to fight the crowds (or even leave your couch) to get some of the best shoe deals out there. Legendary and new It brands alike, many of which rarely hold a sale, will offer up some unbeatable prices. Making it the opportune time to snag yourself a few things or the perfect reason to get a jump start on your fall shoe wishlist.
SHOPPING
pymnts

Walmart, Already Marking Down, Won’t Counter Amazon Prime Day

Walmart has nixed an idea to offer its own version of rival Amazon’s Prime Day because it already has more discounted item sales than usual, according to a Thursday (July 7) CNBC report. The retail giant, which has seen fierce competition from the eCommerce company in recent years, has...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camelbak#Hydration#Camping#Clothing Shop
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Just Quietly Put Tons of Apple AirPods on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

For some travelers, a good pair of earbuds is just as important as high-quality luggage. Whether you're headed on vacation or commuting to the office, you'll want a set of headphones or earbuds that will play your music, podcasts, and videos with the best sound quality. That's why Apple AirPods are in such high demand. But, as fans know, the popular wireless earbuds are quite pricey. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, which means you can score AirPods at an impressive discount.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Disneyland
SheKnows

Finally Get Your Cabinets Organized With This 'Versatile' $9 Product on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever spent hours looking at the organizational side of TikTok, daydreaming about achieving that level of order and organization? Us too, don’t worry. But instead of spending hundreds on a super-expensive DIY project, start with the basics. If you’re noticing your spices are out of order or want to handle the disarray in your craft room, then you can’t go wrong with some affordable, tiered organizers. Sometimes, when a problem arises — especially in the organization department — we have Amazon to rely on. This time, they’re selling a durable and stylish...
SHOPPING
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
In Style

The White T-Shirt I Recommend to Everyone Is Just $8 on Amazon Right Now

To me, there is nothing more elusive than a good white T-shirt; so many things have to be considered for it to be "perfect." It has to strike the right level of opacity, must be soft to the touch, but stiff enough to hold up during the day, and have a flattering,versatile cut that could be paired with anything. Oh, and it shouldn't cost more than $15. While that's a lot to live up to for a T-shirt, there is one out there that I've found fits all of these requirements — and right now, it's just $8.
APPAREL
AOL Corp

Amazon is having a massive pre-Prime Day sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $3

Welcome to midsummer mania, where the sales are as explosive as the fireworks and the hits just keep on coming! With Prime Day looming (July 12th and 13th), you'd think Amazon would be cooling it with the deals this weekend, but not so! They just dropped a massive haul of discounts on everything from smart TVs to air fryers to style necessities and outdoor essentials. We've gathered all the best savings right here, so you can kick back wherever you are — beach, backyard or the comfort of your couch — and grab everything you need to make the rest of summer absolute perfection!
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Shoppers Swear This $17 Organizer With Over 43,000 Five-Star Reviews Is Saving Their Junk Drawers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to battery storage, I can (admittedly) be a bit haphazard. Typically, I toss them into a drawer and forget about them until I actually need a few, at which point I then have to search for them again. I’ve never really considered getting a battery organizer, but I can see how they would be extremely helpful, especially when it comes to having a dedicated place for all my batteries that didn’t involve rifling through my drawers at all. One organizer that’s racked up over 43,000 five-star reviews on Amazon is the Ontel Battery Daddy, a storage case that not only holds your batteries but also makes sure they’re still in working condition, too.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You can buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $500 today (seriously!)

If you’re looking for a large TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. With a chunky savings of $150 of its normal $650 price, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big-screen experience without spending a ton. You’ll likely need to be quick, though, as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around. At this price, you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Prime Day 2022 Amazon Device Deals: Fire TV, Echo Dot, Kindle, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Prime Day 2022 just days away--July 12-13, to be exact--we're entering the best time of year to purchase Amazon-branded devices such as Fire TVs, Echo Dots, Blink security cameras, Kindles, and more. In fact, Amazon devices make up the brunt of official early Prime Day deals that are live now. That means you can shop the deals now and not worry about the price going down on Prime Day. A significant number of Amazon devices are discounted already, but we expect to see more discounts on other products in the coming days.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy