ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Pickens by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurens, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Laurens; Spartanburg; Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina West central Union County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Laurens, or 10 miles southeast of Woodruff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cross Keys, Sedalia, Enoree, Cross Anchor, Ora and Clinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Severe storm uproots trees in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Numerous trees were uprooted Friday afternoon by a severe storm in Anderson County. At least two homes were damaged when they were hit by falling trees. A tree fell on a house and a vehicle in the area of Liberty Highway and Jim Smith...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Easley

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.) – According to the Easley Combined Utilities outage map, power has been restored to hundreds of their customers. The company said the outage is the result of tree limbs falling on power lines. EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley Combined Utilities said hundreds of their customers are experiencing a power outage Saturday afternoon. […]
EASLEY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pickens County, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Pickens, SC
City
Travelers Rest, SC
City
Tigerville, SC
City
Berea, SC
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Weather Day Today For Severe Weather Potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another First Alert Weather Day today for the potential of severe weather later this afternoon and this evening. Today will be another very hot and humid day, which in turn will help to fuel a greater chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Expect scattered storms through tonight, with damaging wind as the primary threat. Highs will be in the mid 90s, to near 90 in the mountains.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Another round of afternoon, evening storms expected

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Isolated, strong storms return to the area this afternoon and tonight with strong winds being the primary concern. (Watch full forecast above) Winds of 40 mph or higher will be likely with lots of heavy rain and lightning as well. The timeframe will be 3 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

More than 2,000 without power in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 2,000 customers without power in Greenville County, according to Duke Energy. According to Duke, as of 10:14 p.m., there are 2,007 customers without power. The power is expected to be restored by 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. Stay with Fox...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Wind Gust#Slater Marietta#Cherrydale Point#Furman University#Mph
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 1 dead after hitting guardrail in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the on Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road. Troopers say the driver of a van was...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in most of Spartanburg, Pickens, Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power in most of Spartanburg, Pickens and Greenville Counties is restored. According to Duke Energy, as of 11:00 p.m., 304 Greenville County residents are without power. There are also a few residents still without power in Spartanburg and Pickens County.
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Heavy storm pushes tree on to Spartanburg family home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A family in Spartanburg is cleaning up after a tree damaged their home Wednesday evening. Ashley Coleman told FOX Carolina they were inside when it all happened. “We were standing in the kitchen, I was looking out the window,” Coleman said. “The wind was picking...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX Carolina

Silver Alert canceled for missing Buncombe County man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing, elderly Buncombe County man. Officials said 74-year-old Donald Allen Gange was last seen in Weaverville. He may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Twelve Mile Recreation Area Has One of the Nicest Beaches in the Upstate

Have you visited Twelve Mile Recreation Area, a Clemson City Park on Lake Hartwell? Grab the swimsuits and those inflatable tubes because local mom Liene brought her kids for swimming and found a park full of family-friendly amenities that make it a great spot to spend a summer day. Here’s why you should visit and what to expect!
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Two hospitalized after crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash on a Western North Carolina highway sent two people to the hospital on Friday. McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler tells News 13 the crash occurred at 12:47 p.m. on July 8 along US-70, near a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Marion.
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Jones Mill Road

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We checked into Jones Mill Road for “Getting Answers.”. This road is in the Fountain Inn/Simpsonville area, of Greenville County. Drivers let us know the potholes are the worst between Scuffletown Road and Fountain Inn High School. Ryan Niemi deals with this road...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy