ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Austin Warren: Makes fourth rehab appearance

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Warren (triceps) allowed one run on one hit and one walk in one inning with Triple-A...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist which could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Sent back to Norfolk

The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. After making 13 starts for the Orioles before losing his spot in the rotation and getting optioned to Triple-A on June 16, Zimmermann rejoined the big club Saturday. He worked in a relief role during his one-day stint with Baltimore, covering a scoreless frame out of the bullpen in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Angels en route to claiming a hold. Baltimore will replace him on its pitching staff with Rico Garcia, whose contract was selected from Norfolk ahead of Sunday's series finale.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Sunday's lineup

Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. Taylor has a .506 OPS through eight games in July and will take a seat Sunday for the second time in Kansas City's last four contests. Kyle Isbel will man center field in the series finale versus Cleveland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBA Analysis Network

1 Trade Package For Lakers To Land Rumored Targets

To say the Los Angeles Lakers need to improve next season would be a historic understatement. After all, their 2022-23 NBA season was a historic disappointment. Name another team to roster two former MVPs and finish a season with 33 games. We’d offer to wait, but we already know for a fact that we’d be here all day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Four-star EDGE Ashley Williams commits to Nebraska

Ashley Williams needed a few visits in June to quickly make up his mind about what was next. Williams, a four-star EDGE from Zachary (La.), committed to Nebraska on Sunday. Auburn, Minnesota and Texas were also in the hunt for the On3 Consensus’ No. 41-ranked EDGE in the country, who was in Lincoln for an official visit on June 3-5 weekend and quickly found a home in Big Ten country.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Rehab#Athletic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Simeon Wilcher has big game Nike EYBL session

North Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class is set up for the program to have success in the coming years. Hubert Davis and his staff have landed two five-star recruits already in Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson. Both players have the potential to be stars at UNC and it should get fans excited for the future of the program. While the rumors are swirling about Jackson and his recruitment, Wilcher remains firm on UNC. And he’s also showing why he should climb up the recruiting rankings as well. Wilcher had a monster game on Saturday in Kansas City as part of the Nike EYBL session....
BASKETBALL
247Sports

UCLA Forward Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision Soon

Milan Momcilovic, the 2023 four-star power forward from Pewaukee (Wisconsin), will make his college choice next week, according to a report. Long-time recruiting reporter Chris Monter tweeted that Momcilovic will reveal his college choice before the Peach Jam, the Annual summer event and the culmination of the Nike EYBL, which starts July 17th.
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Moves into bench role

Velazquez remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez is on the bench for the fifth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role in the middle infield. Luis Rengifo and Michael Stefanic are expected to serve as the Angels' primary starters moving forward at shortstop and second base, respectively. Since the beginning of June, Velazquez has slashed .099/.120/.222 in 35 games, so the Angels' decision to move him to a bench role hardly comes as a surprise.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Promoted Sunday

Fleming was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 26-year-old was demoted after giving up four runs (three earned) over five innings July 4 against the Red Sox, but he'll rejoin the big-league roster with Jeffrey Springs (lower leg) placed on the 15-day injured list. The Rays haven't officially announced their updated pitching plans as a result of Springs' movement to the IL, but Fleming appears set to start or serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen Monday versus the Red Sox.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Early exit Saturday

Belt exited Saturday's game against the Padres after running to first base on an infield single, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Belt sprinted down the line and was safe on the play, but he was immediately visited by manager Gabe Kapler and the training staff. There has been no official diagnosis, though presumably Belt is dealing with discomfort in his lower body.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Optioned to Tacoma

Kirby was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Kirby has struggled a bit across his last three starts, allowing 10 earned runs, 22 hits and three walks in the span of 15.1 innings. However, this move likely has more to do with the team managing his workload as the All-Star break approaches, as he's already thrown 89 frames combined between Double-A Arkansas and Seattle in 2022. Kirby threw only 67.2 innings in 2021, and the Mariners aren't likely to take many chances with one of the best pitchers in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy