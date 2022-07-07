ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Heads to bench Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

MLB Trade Rumors

Mets claim reliever Sam Clay off waivers

The Phillies have announced that left-hander Sam Clay, whom they designated for assignment on Friday, has been claimed off waivers by the Mets. In order to open a spot on their 40-man roster for Clay, the Mets have designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com was among those who relayed the news on Reed.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Sent back to Norfolk

The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. After making 13 starts for the Orioles before losing his spot in the rotation and getting optioned to Triple-A on June 16, Zimmermann rejoined the big club Saturday. He worked in a relief role during his one-day stint with Baltimore, covering a scoreless frame out of the bullpen in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Angels en route to claiming a hold. Baltimore will replace him on its pitching staff with Rico Garcia, whose contract was selected from Norfolk ahead of Sunday's series finale.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist which could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Sunday's lineup

Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. Taylor has a .506 OPS through eight games in July and will take a seat Sunday for the second time in Kansas City's last four contests. Kyle Isbel will man center field in the series finale versus Cleveland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Out Sunday, gets MRI

Marte (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Jeff McNeil will draw a start in right field for the series finale while Marte tends to the left groin injury that forced him out of Saturday's 5-4 win. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Marte underwent an MRI on Sunday, but the results of those tests aren't yet available. The Mets hope to have an update on Marte's condition later Sunday, which should give fantasy managers a better sense of his status heading into the team's seven-game week in advance of the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Moves into bench role

Velazquez remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez is on the bench for the fifth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role in the middle infield. Luis Rengifo and Michael Stefanic are expected to serve as the Angels' primary starters moving forward at shortstop and second base, respectively. Since the beginning of June, Velazquez has slashed .099/.120/.222 in 35 games, so the Angels' decision to move him to a bench role hardly comes as a surprise.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Beau Sulser: Sent down Saturday

Sulser was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Sulser pitched in Friday's win over the Angels and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two in 1.1 relief innings. However, he'll head back to the minors after left-hander Bruce Zimmermann was recalled from Norfolk on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Mashes 16th homer

Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 12-2 rout at the hands of Atlanta. He supplied all the Nationals' offense with a third-inning shot off Charlie Morton. Soto is coming to life at the plate, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and batting .405 (15-for-37) over his last 13 games with four doubles and two homers. Despite that hot streak, the 23-year-old is still only slashing .239/.392/.463 on the season with 16 long balls, five steals, 36 RBI and 49 runs through 83 contests.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Promoted Sunday

Fleming was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 26-year-old was demoted after giving up four runs (three earned) over five innings July 4 against the Red Sox, but he'll rejoin the big-league roster with Jeffrey Springs (lower leg) placed on the 15-day injured list. The Rays haven't officially announced their updated pitching plans as a result of Springs' movement to the IL, but Fleming appears set to start or serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen Monday versus the Red Sox.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Optioned to Tacoma

Kirby was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Kirby has struggled a bit across his last three starts, allowing 10 earned runs, 22 hits and three walks in the span of 15.1 innings. However, this move likely has more to do with the team managing his workload as the All-Star break approaches, as he's already thrown 89 frames combined between Double-A Arkansas and Seattle in 2022. Kirby threw only 67.2 innings in 2021, and the Mariners aren't likely to take many chances with one of the best pitchers in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL

