ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas senator’s bullying of county health officials is the height of self-regarding delusion

By Clay Wirestone
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pdq9T_0gXwMhBR00
Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, sent a letter encouraging Reno County commissioners to fire health department officials He spoke last year at the Freedom Revival in the Heartland at City Center Church in Lenexa. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen acts as though he’s the hero in his own story. In reality, he’s a single state legislator drunk on imagined power.

The Hutchinson anesthesiologist’s high-on-his-own-supply tendencies have been apparent for a while now, but his latest posturing deserves special note. He decided to send a letter to the Reno County health department, declaring that its work vaccinating young children against COVID-19 was a threat.

“While I take no pleasure in sending this letter, the citizens of Reno County can no longer endure a health department that blindly and thoughtlessly follows the politicized CDC and FDA,” Steffen wrote in the email calling for county commissioners to fire their own health officials. “Your failure to reason the way through the virus response has led to needless suffering and even death.”

“I strongly encourage you to leave immediately on your own terms as soon as possible,” he added.

Who does this man think he is?

Steffen is a Republican state senator who was investigated by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts for prescribing ineffective, potentially harmful remedies during the worst pandemic of the past century. He previously used Senate letterhead to threaten hundreds of health care providers across the state for not using ivermectin. He is most certainly not a public health official, nor does he have the temperament or intellect to order around anyone other than a pet ferret. And that ferret is currently wondering if it can find a more responsible owner among the state’s grade schoolers.

Steffen has damaged the state, Legislature and his constituents. His bullying has left fear and bewilderment in its wake, for no good reason.

The man deserves to be stripped of his license to practice medicine, removed from his elected office and employed in a position better suited to his apparent skill set: selling dubious warranties for electronics in a big-box store. At least a two-year repair plan for the latest video game console won’t infect you with a novel virus.

The only person in this situation whose behavior may have led to “needless suffering and death” is Steffen himself. Spreading doubt about vaccines and effective treatments for COVID-19 has likely cost lives and encouraged the spread of infection.

While many may behave as though the pandemic has ended, too many in our state walk around unprotected. Only 55.4% of Kansans have received both of their initial vaccinations against the virus, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Less than a million state residents have received a booster shot. Those boosters play a critical role in protecting against severe illness and death as more variants circulate.

Consider what would have happened if Steffen took a different path.

Consider what would have happened if he promoted vaccines and science-based treatments. In central Kansas, he could have been a leader in softening the blow of the pandemic. He could have saved lives. He could have been a profile in courage during the darkest days of 2020 and 2021. He could have joined the honorable example of Salina Rep. Steven Howe, who publicly advocated for vaccination and shared his path away from skepticism.

Steffen made a different choice. He embraced conspiracy theories and political expediency.

July of 2022 is not July of 2021 or 2020. The vaccines against COVID-19 have proven themselves safe and effective. Roughly 260 million people in the United States have been vaccinated, and they haven’t mutated into werewolves or become magnetic or received radio broadcasts inside their heads from the Illuminati. They have been protected against a virus.

We also can employ effective treatments now, such as the antiviral Paxlovid. Doctors know more about the disease and don’t have to grapple in the dark to understand what’s happening. We don’t have to panic. We can keep ourselves and our families safe.

We can give up the horse paste and laying on of hands.

We can give up bullying and anti-science tirades.

But can Mark Steffen?

Comments / 22

Debbie Wallace
2d ago

This article is absolutely brilliant journalism! 👏 Bravo to Clay Wirestone and the Kansas Reflector. I had given up on ever finding a true journalist or news source with credibility and integrity and found both today. No mincing of words just pure picturesque statements of facts. Mark Steffen is a predator as a politician and physician and needs to investigated and charged with multiple crimes.

Reply(3)
27
April Chandler
2d ago

This man that wrote this article is a leftist SHILL. Apparently he doesn't know that it's the long term effects of the vaccine that most people are worried about. The Covid 19 vaccines were pushed through because of the supposed "pandemic" Normally vaccines are tested for years. I have an IMMENSE amount more faith in the opinion of this medical professional than I do in this leftist SHILL!!!!!! WHO DOES CLAY WIRESTONE THINK HE IS?????? SMH

Reply(2)
14
Roy Schnug
2d ago

tell me, how was the clot shot proven safe and effective? fast approval thru the FDA says corruption to me. not s an e....

Reply
11
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas senator seeks dismissal of county health officers over COVID-19 vaccines for children

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen is calling for the top health officials in Reno County to resign or be fired for offering COVID-19 vaccines to young children. In a June email to the county health department, the Hutchinson Republican, one of the most vocal legislators speaking out against the safe and effective vaccines, urged county commissioners to remove Karla Nichols and Karen Hammersmith from their posts should they decline to step down. This comes as some officials in other states are trying to stop the administration of the recently approved shots for children under 5 and as young as 6 months old.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP candidate accepted Zuckerberg cash, then embraced bogus election fraud claims

TOPEKA — As a Johnson County commissioner in 2020, Mike Brown welcomed the “nice surprise” of Mark Zuckerberg’s cash to support the expansion of advance voting. Now, as an election denier seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state, Brown opposes the use of grants funded by the Facebook magnate and promises to ban ballot […] The post Kansas GOP candidate accepted Zuckerberg cash, then embraced bogus election fraud claims appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Reno County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
City
Salina, KS
County
Reno County, KS
Reno County, KS
Vaccines
Reno County, KS
Government
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bullying#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican
KMOX News Radio

Rare brain-eating amoeba infection found in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health has announced a human infection of a rare brain-eating amoeba. Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) is an infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria Fowleri. The infection is not contagious, the health department said, but it can be life-threatening. This is the first case in Missouri since 1987, and there have only been 154 known cases in the U.S. since 1962.
MISSOURI STATE
Teen Vogue

Transgender Men Explain Domino Effect of Losing Reproductive Care Post-Roe

This article was first published by The 19th. The loss of federal abortion protections has launched America into a new reality: The ability to access abortion depends on where you live. Millions of people have been impacted by this shift, but among the most vulnerable are transgender men and nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people. Without the abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade, this group — already facing discrimination in medical treatment — suddenly are up against barriers that will be insurmountable for many.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Center Square

Execution dates for six Oklahoma inmates set

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals set the execution dates for six men on death row, including one that some lawmakers say is innocent. The six men were among other death row inmates that challenged the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection protocol. U.S. District Court Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled against the men on June 6. District Attorney John O'Connor asked the appeals court to set execution dates for death row inmates that have exhausted their appeals," the court said in its ruling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AOL Corp

Colorado secretary of state: 'We will stand firm' in blocking extradition of women who travel to get abortions

Shortly after Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday forbidding state officials from helping other states in criminal and civil investigations of women who travel there to receive abortions, Colorado's secretary of state, Jena Griswold, affirmed that her office would "not extradite anyone for a criminal violation of another state’s laws."
COLORADO STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House Democrats: ‘Regressive politics’ drive young people to leave the state

TOPEKA — Democratic Rep. Rui Xu says regressive politics are the driving force behind young Kansans leaving the state. Xu, of Westwood, joined two other House Democrats — Christina Haswood, of Lawrence, and Brandon Woodard, of Lenexa — in a Kansas Reflector podcast to discuss what it is like being a young representative, running unopposed for reelection, and prevalent political topics.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Covid is making common virues act bizarrely, doctors warn

In addition to killing more than 1 million people in the US alone, Covid is also affecting how other common and obscure diseases alike affect the population, doctors warn.Doctors at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital in Connecticut, for example, have reported a flood of patients with cases of the adenovirus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus, influenza and parainfluenza, as well as Covid.“That’s not typical for any time of year and certainly not typical in May and June,” Thomas Murray, an infection-control expert and associate professor of pediatrics at Yale, told The Washington Post.Rhinovirus, for example, rarely sends...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy