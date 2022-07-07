ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joan Carole Bender (nee Wyatt), 78

 3 days ago
Joan Carole Bender (nee Wyatt), 78, of Cincinnati peacefully passed away July 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born June 22, 1944 in Roanoke, VA, the daughter of the late Verner and Mildred “Edith” (nee Hunt) Wyatt.

Beloved wife of Carl “Bill” Bender. Loving mother of Robert (Terri) Pavone and Angela Pavone. Loving stepmother of Will (Laurie) and Andy (Michelle) Bender. Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Evan, Carl, Corey, Elizabeth and great grandmother of Ezra. Dear sister of Marion “Bonnie” (Elden) Oney and the late Jean (Elio) Barbis. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and her adoring four-legged companion, Parker.

Joan was a servant to those in need. She graduated from Deaconess Nursing School in 1965 and went on to a successful 36 year nursing career having worked at Bethesda Oak Hospital, Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy St. Theresa, and Hospice of Cincinnati. She and her husband resided in Mariemont and enjoyed their retirement years traveling the country visiting the mountains, beaches and their grandchildren in North Carolina.

An active member of the Mariemont Garden Club, she loved her flowers and gardening. She loved music as well as playing the piano and enjoyed the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. She was active with the Marielders as well as the Red Hat Society. She found a sense of community within the Village Church of Mariemont, being an active member, serving the Lord.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 8, 7 PM at Mariemont Chapel (6713 Cherry Ln. in Mariemont Old Town Square) where family and friends will be received from 5 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Cincinnati, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Cincinnati.

Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org

