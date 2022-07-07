ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little People star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler breaks down in tears over $4M farm feud

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rODU5_0gXwMMqI00

LITTLE People star Matt Roloff's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler has broken down in tears in the latest episode over the family's $4M farm feud.

She has been deemed "manipulative" by fans after putting in her opinion on what should happen to the farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJcdP_0gXwMMqI00
Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler debated over whether or not to sell the farm Credit: TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxAId_0gXwMMqI00
Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff, with their significant others and friends Credit: Instagram/@mattroloff

In the July 5th episode, Matt and Caryn walk around the house and get emotional as they talk about possibly selling the farm.

As the episode goes on, they continue the discussion and are not sure what to do about it.

Then, in a preview for next week's episode, Caryn gets emotional as they decided to sell the farm.

"Letting go is part of life," Matt said with a solemn expression on his face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AetIs_0gXwMMqI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikLgq_0gXwMMqI00

"But this is different. This is stuff that you built. It's kind of a shame that the grandkids won't be using it," Caryn said, as she stood against a wall.

She broke down in tears as she said, "It's kind of making me sad."

Matt sighed and in the next clip, Amy said that it will be sad to see a "For Sale" sign on the property because none of the kids will be buying it.

Even though it is a hard decision for everyone, fans have slammed Caryn for getting involved in the family's decision.

CARYN'S INPUT

During the Little People, Big World premiere, Zach Roloff ripped the patriarch as a "bad grandparent" who doesn't "value his family."

Fans finally got a full glimpse into his side of the story as well as 53-year-old Caryn's, thoroughly criticized, interference.

Zach recanted how it all allegedly went south as he wanted to buy the north side of the farm, his "favorite" part.

But in episode two, Caryn made her proud presence in the negotiations even more clear.

Caryn told Matt as they took a stroll on the Oregon grounds, "Well I think it's interesting about Zach and Tori moving to Battleground."

Matt said in confessional, "A few weeks ago Zach came to me and said 'I’d like to submit an offer'…we sat face to face and it didn't go well."

The TV personality continued, "There’s been some tension between us."

Caryn noted to Matt, "Now it seems the decision is done."

"I didn't need to be in the meeting but…I thought I’d go along. I didn't think there were sides, it was a business transaction and it didn’t work out."

Matt then concluded on the family pass-down that he passed on the farm, “It may take years for people to see that but I think Zach and Tori not taking over the farm was a good thing.”

Caryn added there were "communication issues," and Matt concluded as they walked, "You can't hate your father and grandpa forever.”

'NOT HER PLACE'

Fans were stunned to see Caryn step in so heavily, as many felt that while Zach's wife Tori was also there, Matt’s girlfriend appeared "excited" with the outcome.

"If Matt's dream was to have his kids take over the farm, he could have facilitated that quite easily. He chose not to...and that speaks volumes. And Caryn should butt out!" one Twitter user wrote.

Another posted, "Caryn is overstepping by getting involved the way she is, and Matt letting her make comments about Zach is not cool at all."

A third wrote, "Matt/Caryn excited Zack isn’t buying the farm. Why is Caryn all up in ‘family’ stuff?"

DUMP HER!

After the June 28th episode aired, LPBW fans ran to Twitter to tell Matt to dump Caryn.

One tweeted, “Matt Roloff, get rid of Caryn!”, claiming she was “ruining his relationship” with his kids.

Others accused her of intervening too much in the family’s drama.

“Caryn, you're not part of the family!” another chimed in.

A third ranted, “Caryn, let the man say something without correcting him just once."

She started dating Matt after he divorced the mother of his now-adult children, Amy.

Amy meanwhile has moved on with her new husband Chris Marek.

But Caryn has come under fire from fans, who think she “overstepped by getting involved” as Matt feuded with his sons Zach and Jeremy about the sale of the farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTFPK_0gXwMMqI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CVpD_0gXwMMqI00

Matt put the family farm up for sale in May after none of the children wanted to buy it.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pB4T_0gXwMMqI00
Carny Chandler broke down in tears over selling the farm Credit: TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2qM8_0gXwMMqI00
The Roloff family farm Credit: Matt Roloff/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2JPs_0gXwMMqI00
Matt Roloff has been encouraged by fans to dump his girlfriend, Caryn Credit: TLC

Theresa Mowery
2d ago

Caryn should of never been in Matts family business. All the kids worked the farm I say Matt should sold the land to Zach . The one thing I didn't like about Caryn she was working on Matt when he was married to Amy. I smell a snake and took the wife out and now the children. What I see is Caryn is after Matt's money

Jean Terek
2d ago

Sorry, BUT YOUR KIDS ALWAYS COME BEFORE YOUR GIRLFRIEND/BOYFRIEND! Matt let that THING cost him his relationship with Zach! Zach do NOT give in, he did you and Jeremy WRONG!!! You two were his slaves, not his children!!!

Donna Hagen
2d ago

That whole family worked hard on that farm. They worked together as a family. The children should be treated fairly and split it so each is included. Matt, greed isn't becoming but your children are most important. You will be lonely without them.

