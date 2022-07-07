ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal ‘make official Edon Zhegrova transfer offer’ as Mikel Arteta targets Lille’s little-known Kosovan winger

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL have bid for the 'new Eden Hazard' - Lille winger Edon Zhegrova - according to reports.

The Kosova star, 23, would be a cheaper alternative to Chelsea and Barcelona target Raphinha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABmE6_0gXwMLxZ00
Edon Zhegrova is now rated a prime Arsenal target in their hunt for a new winger Credit: Getty

And Kosovan journalist, Arlind Sadiku claims the Gunners have made an 'official offer' for 28-cap Zhegrova.

Brazil ace Raphinha is tipped to snub London clubs for a £40,000-a-week pay rise at Barca.

That leaves Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta still looking to strengthen out wide, where Bukayo Saka is his only stand-out performer.

Bringing back Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich is a long shot.

Real Madrid, plus Manchester United and City, have also been monitoring the Germany ace.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe is one of seven players who could exit the Emirates in the next two months.

The £72million club-record buy has spent three frustrating years at Arsenal.

Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson could also depart.

In have come £45million striker Gabriel Jesus, USA keeper Matt Turner, 19-year-old frontman Marquinhos and Portugal Under-21 playmaker Fabio Vieira.

And it's claimed Arteta could finally land the player top of his midfield wishlist - with a deal for Leicester's Youri Tielemans reportedly close.

