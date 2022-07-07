ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was James Caan?

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago
THE LEGENDARY actor James Caan died on July 6, 2022.

James Caan died at the age of 82 and was in many hit Hollywood films.

The late James Caan pictured on February 22, 2022, in Los Angeles, California Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Who was James Caan?

Caan was born on March 26, 1940, in the Bronx, New York.

In his younger years, he played football for Michigan State University.

Eventually, Caan went on to become a successful actor.

During his career, he was nominated for four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar.

Some of the hit films he was in include The Godfather, Brian's Song, Misery, and the family movie Elf.

In 1972, he had his break-out role in The Godfather, playing the role of Sonny.

Only six years later Caan was awarded a motion pictures star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

What was James Caan's cause of death?

On July 7, 2022, news of the actor's passing broke via his official Twitter account.

The tweet read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The family did not reveal the actor's cause of death at the time.

Caan was famously known as Walter from the 2003 movie Elf starring Will Ferrell.

James Caan at The Humane Society of the United States' To the Rescue Los Angeles Gala on April 22, 2017 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Some of Caan's other movies include the following:

  • Misery
  • El Dorado
  • The Godfather 1 & 2
  • Thief
  • Eraser
  • Rollerball
  • The Gambler
  • Mickey Blue Eyes

In more recent years, he appeared in the 2021 romantic comedy Queen Bees alongside Ellen Burstyn.

Was James Caan married?

At the time of his death, Caan was no longer married.

He had been married a total of four times during his life.

Caan's most recent marriage was to Linda Stokes, the pair were married from 1995 to 2009.

Prior to Linda, he was married to Ingrid Hajek from 1990 to 1995.

In 1976, he married Sheila Marie Ryan, but the two divorced in 1977.

His first marriage was to Dee Jay Mathis from 1961 to 1966.

Caan is survived by his five children: Scott Caan, James Arthur Caan, Tara A. Caan, Jacob Nicholas Caan, and Alexander James Caan.

