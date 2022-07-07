ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA fans fear shake-up and that popular host could REPLACE George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts or Michael Strahan

By Jacob Willeford
The US Sun
 3 days ago
GOOD Morning America fans are ready to welcome a new co-host to the weekend lineup but have voiced concern it spells a shake-up for the current cast.

Janai Norman was announced this week as the new addition to the line-up with fans questioning what it means after recent absences from favorites George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, or Michael Strahan.

Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos (GMA) Credit: ABC

Norman joins Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim behind the GMA weekend desk, taking the spot left vacant by Dan Harris after he ended his time with the show in 2021.

However, some have questioned if there's more to it.

Under the official Twitter post announcing Norman's addition, viewers called for updates on the current team, including weatherman Rob Marciano who has been notably absent.

There have been no official comments or indication from ABC News that Norman will be anything but an additional co-anchor on the weekend news desk.

The Sun has reached out to GMA for comment on fan speculation and has yet to receive a response.

Included in the ABC News staff memo, president Kim Goodwin explained that Norman "is the new co-anchor for Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday broadcasts, effective immediately, joining co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim."

From Goodwin's memo, it still appears that Norman will only be an addition aside from her clear replacement of Harris.

Stephanopolous, Strahan, and Roberts have been with GMA for some time.

Roberts in particular has been with the show for over 20 years, recently celebrating the anniversary in April of this year.

George Stephanopoulos' recent absence from the show had also left fans distraught.

Stephanopoulos was replaced by Robach and weekend anchor Johnson.

And while his co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan did not mention anything about his absence, his wife revealed where he'd been.

Taking to social media, actress and producer Ali Wentworth shared that she was on vacation.

She shared a picture of herself on a fishing trip in Montauk- believed to have been taken by her husband.

On his return, Stephanopoulos was hit with backlash over his interview with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Kissinger has never been charged or convicted with war crimes but actions have sparked debate among the American public.

In response to Stephanopoulos' tweet, a handful of social media users were very critical of the interview.

One user commented: "Really? Did u get around to his war crimes or just push his book?"

"Interviewing war criminals, huh?" a second wrote.

Norman began with ABC News as an intern on News One in 2011, returning in 2016 to cover politics as a reporter before covering the 2020 presidential election and protests after the death of George Floyd as a correspondent.

Her addition will be "effective immediately," so fans of GMA should expect to see Norman this weekend for coverage.

Comments / 119

Cat Woman
2d ago

I have not watched GMA since Georgie arrived. I had been watching since the beginning with David Hartman and Nancy Dussault in 1975.

Reply(1)
31
Terry G
2d ago

It will be George, GMA is going all Black. Almost all the stories they push are black. It’s Basically a lighter version of the View.

Reply(2)
33
Kathy Cataldo
3d ago

George usually only out 1 week at time for vaca. Robin - Every Friday off. 4 dayer. Half the time can’t even do that. I know Michael Mondays off because of football - but what about most non football Monday’s? He is also off weeks at a time. George has earned his place. I’d say bye bye Robin. She has changed so much. Thinks she’s entitled now. Her Lara and ‘ging’ should go off and do their own show for immature people. I promise-I won’t watch.

Reply(1)
23
