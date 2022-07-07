ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden says US-UK ties ‘remain strong’ amid some relief over Johnson exit

By David Smith Washington bureau chief
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQyIE_0gXwLoOj00

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson could never be described as political soulmates, and the British prime minister’s humiliating departure on Thursday was met with some relief in Washington after years of tension, particularly over Brexit.

The White House will now be hoping that the Conservative party can find a successor who offers more predictable, less chaotic leadership, and without Johnson’s zeal to rewrite the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol.

Related: Boris Johnson resigns and says no new policies until next prime minister announced – live

In a brief official statement that did not mention Johnson, 58, by name, the US president said he looks forward to continuing “close cooperation” with the UK and other allies on priorities including the war in Ukraine. Biden, 79, insisted that the “special relationship” between the people of America and Britain “remains strong and enduring”.

“When the dust settles in London, Johnson’s resignation will do more good than harm to the US-UK relationship,” said Charles Kupchan, who served as president Barack Obama’s Europe adviser in the White House.

“That’s mainly because Washington needs a very steady hand on the steering wheel and Johnson has lurched from one crisis to the next. He hasn’t been able to provide the kind of continuity and the political strength that the US and the world desperately need right now.”

Johnson was always regarded with scepticism by many Democrats. In 2016 he caused offense by claiming that Obama, whose father was Kenyan, had a Winston Churchill bust removed from the Oval Office because of “ancestral dislike of the British empire”.

In 2019 Biden called Johnson a “physical and emotional clone” of Donald Trump, the then president and a cheerleader for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Democrats, by contrast, were alarmed by Brexit and the threat it poses to the Good Friday agreement in Northern Ireland. Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, recently warned that rewriting the Northern Ireland protocol – designed to avoid placing a trade and customs border across the island of Ireland – could jeopardise any hope of a UK-US free trade deal.

Biden and Johnson found common cause in Ukraine, however, following the Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion.

The US and UK have both poured in weapons and money to support Ukraine’s government while strengthening the Nato alliance. Britain also signed up to a security pact with the US and Australia that aims to provide a counterweight to China.

Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and professor of international affairs at Georgetown University, said: “Washington has been pleasantly surprised by Johnson’s foreign policy. He’s been quite activist: quite forward-leaning on the war in Ukraine, dealing with China and striking the Aukus deal with Australia.

“There were many of us here in Washington who were afraid that Brexit was marking the beginning of an inward turn, and Johnson has to some extent proved that assessment to be incorrect.”

He added: “The unknown unknowns at this point obviously have to do with who comes next, and if there is to be a worry in Washington, it would be on Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol. We just don’t know where the next prime minister will take that issue, but the last thing the United States wants to see right now is a row between the UK and the EU and further troubles in Northern Ireland.”

For Biden, Ireland is personal. He frequently refers to his mother’s family history and his connections to County Mayo. He loves to quote Irish poets such as Seamus Heaney and WB Yeats. He has been known to cite British imperial rule in Ireland as an example to empathise with persecuted minorities.

Biden was among group of senators in the 1980s who began pushing for greater American diplomatic involvement to end the conflict in Northern Ireland. As a member of the Senate foreign relations committee, he helped push the Bill Clinton administration into brokering the Good Friday agreement in 1998, which enjoys rare bipartisan support in Washington.

Brett Bruen, who was director of global engagement at the Obama White House, said: “It’s no secret that Joe Biden has a big soft spot in his heart for Ireland so that was always going to be a challenge with the relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nh3WG_0gXwLoOj00
Joe and Jill Biden with Boris and Carrie Johnson at the G7 summit in Cornwall in June last year. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

“But I think it’s bigger than Ireland. It’s the notion that, when you sign an agreement, when you make a commitment, you’re going to live by it. And now it is starting to raise other concerns of whether or not Johnson and his government would backtrack even on things like Ukraine when it got politically inconvenient or expedient to take a different path.”

Johnson, who was born in New York, went to the White House last September with the rift over Northern Ireland still unhealed and, in terms of the hope for a trade deal, went home empty-handed (though he and Biden did find some personal chemistry in their shared love of trains). From his hair to his shamelessness, from his crude populism to his mendacity, he could never quite shrug off the Trump comparisons.

Bruen, president of the Global Situation Room consultancy, commented: “He was viewed as a little bit of a mercurial character. Sometimes he would say the right things. He would even do the right thing, at least as far as the Americans were concerned, from time to time, but he wasn’t necessarily someone who put the special relationship at the heart of his foreign policy.

“There wasn’t enough room for it with his ego and with his political ambitions and challenges. The hope in Washington right now is that we will get somebody who can bring perhaps a little bit more of an understated and yet much more solid and sustainable relationship with the US. There won’t be any tears shed in the West Wing this evening.”

It is safe to say the relationship between Johnson and Biden will not join the transatlantic hall of fame alongside Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt, Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, or Clinton and Tony Blair.

Sidney Blumenthal, a former assistant and senior adviser to Clinton, said: “There’s always been a strange symmetry between the United States and Britain in politics. It hasn’t been exactly synchronised always, but there’s been a transatlantic relationship that’s more than a resonance. The decline and fall of Boris while the January 6 committee is exposing Trump is part of the history of the transatlantic resonance of our politics.”

Blumenthal also noted: “The question of Northern Ireland is still unresolved. The mess that Boris leaves lives on without him.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Blumenthal
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Seamus Heaney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#British#The White House#The Conservative Party#Democrats
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
China
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

349K+
Followers
83K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy