ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

How you can get free Krispy Kreme donuts for a year

By Izzy Karpinski
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgMrW_0gXwLdgk00
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen in a file photo. (Getty Images)

A trip to a Krispy Kreme store could end with a year’s worth of free doughnuts for thousands of lucky customers this month.

The doughnut chain is celebrating its 85th birthday by giving away birthday cards good for one dozen free Original Glazed® Doughnuts for a year. The promotion is good for one dozen free doughnuts a month through June of 2023.

The cards will be given to 8,500 guests each day from July 11-14. According to Krispy Kreme, the winning customers will be randomly selected at participating stores.

On Friday, July 15, anyone will be able to buy an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen.

Customers must be at least 18 years old to win the year’s worth of doughnuts promotion.

A quick history lesson: Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph. According to Krispy Kreme’s Canadian website, Rudolph bought a recipe for raised yeast doughnuts from a French chef in New Orleans.

He began selling the doughnuts to grocery stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and people walking by asked if they could buy the treats hot and fresh. Rudolph obliged by cutting a hole in an outside wall of his bakery and selling his Krispy Kreme donuts directly to customers.

There are now more than 1,400 Krispy Kreme locations worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Parade

How to Get a Free Subway Sandwich Thanks to a New Menu Change

Subway is unveiling their biggest menu change yet!. On July 5, Subway announced a new menu change called the Subway Series via a press release. The menu change features 12 new sandwiches which are broken up into 4 different categories: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Along with the new menu,...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

It's hot out. It doesn't matter where you're located it's hot. Because of that, it only makes sense that if we're going to have a National Ice Cream Month that it would land in July. It does. It's happening now. The biggest celebration of the chilly treats comes later in the month when National Ice Cream Day arrives. But there are deals on ice cream all month long. So you don't miss out on a single cone in July, we've pulled together all the best deals on ice cream and treats for the month.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Food Drink#Canadian#French
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Elite Daily

Krispy Kreme Wants To Give You Free Doughnuts For A Year To Celebrate Its B-Day

It’s Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday, and the doughnut maker is celebrating by gifting 8,500 people a year’s worth of free doughnuts and 85-cent Original Glazed dozens. You read that right: From July 11 to 14, 8,500 lucky fans will have a chance at a year’s worth of free doughnuts. To keep the week-long celebrations going, enjoy a BOGO birthday deal with 85-cent dozens on July 15. Here’s how you can celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday with sweet deals, because everyone is invited to this doughnut party one way or another.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mashed

How To Get A Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Week This Summer

The return of summer marks the return of great deals that can only be found when temperatures start to rise. This season, Applebee's is rolling out a Blue Bahama Mama and All-American Mucho as part of its Star-Spangled Sips promotion, according to its website. Casey's released a limited-time BBQ brisket pizza for the summer months, per Business Wire. According to Mile High on the Cheap, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free dozen donuts after the purchase of one dozen from July 1-4.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with a 5-Piece Fried Chicken Deal

Popeyes' official 50th anniversary is on June 12, and the iconic chain plans to spend the entire month celebrating that accomplishment. The company was first opened in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland. Since then, it has grown from a kitchen in Louisiana to a Louisiana kitchen known all over the world. To further mark this milestone, Popeyes plans to pay homage to its signature recipe that put the Cajun spiced chicken on the map all those years ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TheStreet

Taco Bell Replaces the Mexican Pizza With Something Weird

While they are now commonplace, partnerships between snack producers and fast food companies did not truly take off until Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos. The taco shell made of the same stuff as the cheesy, crunchy chips immediately amassed a cult following and set off a wave that continues to this day.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

You Can Get a $1 Freeze from Taco Bell Every Friday This Month

For the entire summer season, Taco Bell has cheap and free food. You can get $2 Crispy Cantina Tacos through August; score double rewards on Cheesy Double Beef Burritos; and even get $5 off when you order via DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, or Postmates. While you should cross-reference the entirety...
RESTAURANTS
KTLA

KTLA

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy