Grundy County 4-H has been very busy lately. This has led to some great accomplishments for some local youth through the 4-H program. On May 16, 2022, four local youth from Grundy County 4-H traveled to Circle S Farms in Lebanon, Tenn., to compete in the Tennessee 4-H Central Region Wildlife Judging Contest. The contest tests the wildlife knowledge of youth in regards to wildlife identification, the preferred foods and habitats of certain wildlife species, and what management practices are best for particular wildlife species.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO