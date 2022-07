Similar to Google Assistant and Siri, Samsung has its own digital assistant: Bixby. It comes pre-installed on the Korean giant's phones, TVs, refrigerators, and other devices. In some aspects, Bixby is more powerful than other voice assistants out there. But it has certain drawbacks, which is why it is not that popular despite being on the market for over five years. Read below to find out everything about Bixby, its features, what makes it unique, the devices it is available on, and how to use it.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO