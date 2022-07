The 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago will feature a slew of great speakers including Tim Seymour who will be offering his exclusive insights into the cannabis industry. As a senior advisor and member of the investment committee at JW Asset Management and founder and CIO of Seymour Asset Management (SAM), Seymour brings 25 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager and capital markets professional to the most important conference in the industry: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO