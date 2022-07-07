ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Brian’s Song’ to ‘The Godfather’: Actor James Caan Dead

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JULY 7: JAMES CAAN PASSES From "The Godfather'' to "Elf,'' James Caan did it all in Hollywood...

Nebraska RB Named National High School Football Player of the Year

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson has been named SBLive’s National Football Player of the Year. Johnson committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in December 2021. Johnson had a huge senior season at the Academy of Holy Angels in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 11 games, he rushed for 2,484 yards and 41 touchdowns. Johnson also played a large role on the defensive side of the ball. As a safety, he racked up 71 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Johnson was named Minnesota’s Mr. Football by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. Despite his on-the-field production, Johnson flew somewhat under the radar during the recruiting process. 247 Sports ranked him as the 68th-best running back in the 2022 class. Johnson could prove to be a steal for the Cornhuskers. Blessed to be Voted National High School Player of the Year🙏🏾 Appreciate all the support from everyone #GBR #HuskerNation 🌽‼️ pic.twitter.com/qJJSwTm81y — Emoney💰 (@EmmettJohnson_) July 8, 2022
