‘Brian’s Song’ to ‘The Godfather’: Actor James Caan Dead
Raleigh News & Observer
3 days ago
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JULY 7: JAMES CAAN PASSES From "The Godfather'' to "Elf,'' James Caan did it all in Hollywood...
Longtime ESPN anchor Stan Verrett shared some exciting news over the weekend. He is now married. On Friday, Verrett shared a photo of himself and his bride from their big day on Twitter. "Some personal news...we did it!" he wrote in a caption. "And for friends who may be wondering...
James Harden had a simple message for 76ers teammate Tyrese Maxey after the two worked out with assistant coach Sam Cassell:. The pair were seen in the lab on Harden's TikTok. Fans reacted to The Beard's tweet on Thursday. "ONE PERCENT BETTER!" Maxey replied. "And there we have it," a...
The Philadelphia 76ers’ ensemble cast could be adding another member. Free agent forward Markieff Morris said this week on Twitter that he would like to join the 76ers. A fan had tweeted Morris, writing, “Come to Philly.”. “Been wanting to for a while now,” said Morris in reply....
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson has been named SBLive’s National Football Player of the Year.
Johnson committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in December 2021.
Johnson had a huge senior season at the Academy of Holy Angels in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 11 games, he rushed for 2,484 yards and 41 touchdowns.
Johnson also played a large role on the defensive side of the ball. As a safety, he racked up 71 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
Johnson was named Minnesota’s Mr. Football by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.
Despite his on-the-field production, Johnson flew somewhat under the radar during the recruiting process. 247 Sports ranked him as the 68th-best running back in the 2022 class.
Johnson could prove to be a steal for the Cornhuskers.
Blessed to be Voted National High School Player of the Year🙏🏾 Appreciate all the support from everyone #GBR #HuskerNation 🌽‼️ pic.twitter.com/qJJSwTm81y
— Emoney💰 (@EmmettJohnson_) July 8, 2022
Jason Kidd made a revelation about the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup for next season. Kidd spoke with ESPN during the network’s summer league coverage on Friday. He expressed some disappointment about losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. However, Kidd said that the Mavericks should have a bigger lineup next season.
The Big 12 Conference released the 2022 football preseason poll on Thursday and although expectations for the Mountaineers are not high across the college football landscape, it was a little surprising to see them picked to finish 8th. Big 12 Preseason Poll as voted on by the media (First place...
Comments / 0