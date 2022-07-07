The 1975 Detail Album, Share Video for New Song “Part of the Band”: Watch

After three albums about unstable, intense relationships, Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez closed her 2020 record I’m Your Empress Of with some distressed revelations: “I get off on being awful to myself/I need some help, I need help/I need myself.” Upon that record’s release, Rodriguez took a pandemic-induced break from her own music, composing for the Amazon show The Wilds and contributing a song to an Ad Council campaign bringing music to struggling middle schoolers. A year and a half later, she’s reunited with producer BJ Burton for the new Save Me EP, a transitional moment for an artist who’s continually shifted between straightforward pop and more experimental music. Released on her own label Major Arcana, Save Me represents an opportunity to consolidate her sound while exploring less intense territory.
