The 1975 Detail Album, Share Video for New Song "Part of the Band": Watch

By Evan Minsker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 1975 have officially announced their new album. Being Funny in a Foreign Language, a title teased in postcards to fans, is out October 14 via Dirty Hit. Their follow-up to 2020’s Notes on a...

Pitchfork

Cardi B Releases New Song “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Listen

Cardi B has shared her new song “Hot Shit,” which features Kanye West and Lil Durk. It’s produced by Tay Keith. Check it out below. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the song, Cardi B revealed that it’s “a little bit older than ‘WAP’” and was originally recorded in 2019. She discussed West’s contribution to the track coming together in the recent past:
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
Pitchfork

Killer Mike Enlists Young Thug and Dave Chappelle for New Song “Run”: Watch the Video

It’s Independence Day, and Killer Mike is back with his first new solo song in 10 years. Following the success of Run the Jewels, “Run” is his first music as lead artist since 2012’s R.A.P. Music. The track features a guest verse from Young Thug, production from No I.D., and in the Adrian Villagomez–directed video, an introductory monologue by Dave Chappelle. Watch it below.
Pitchfork

Sufjan Stevens Shares New Versions of “Fourth of July”: Listen

Sufjan Stevens has shared two alternate versions of the Carrie & Lowell song “Fourth of July,” both recorded around 2014. The April Base version was recorded near Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at Justin Vernon’s April Base studio. The other, dubbed the “Dumbo Version,” was recorded in Stevens’ old recording studio in Brooklyn. Find both versions below.
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
Japanese Breakfast
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Has Earned a Huge Salary Ever Since She Was a Kid—Here’s Her Net Worth Today

Click here to read the full article. Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money? Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long...
Guitar World Magazine

Robert Trujillo’s son recorded guitar for the Stranger Things version of Metallica’s Master of Puppets

Tye Trujillo was tapped up to add additional guitar parts to the 1986 classic for the season finale set-piece, and reportedly received Kirk Hammett’s help to do so. Robert Trujillo has revealed that his son, Tye Trujillo, added additional electric guitar parts to Metallica’s Master of Puppets for the track’s inclusion in the fourth season of Stranger Things.
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Stereogum

Metallica Respond To Stranger Things “Master Of Puppets” Scene

Warning: This article includes vague spoilers about the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4. Having sent Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” back up the charts earlier this season, Stranger Things deployed another iconic ’80s track near the end of its fourth season. A pivotal moment in the season finale features metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) playing Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” on guitar, including some serious shredding worthy of Kirk Hammett. Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo recently pointed out that his teenage son Tye — who played bass for Korn as a 12-year-old and more recently formed the band Suspect208 with other children of rock stars — recorded guitar tracks for the scene with an assist from Hammett. And now Metallica as a whole have issued a statement on their inclusion in the show.
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Put Bickering Aside to Finally Announce ‘Animals’ Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD.  As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...
Pitchfork

Yaya Bey Releases New Video for “Big Daddy Ya”: Watch

Yaya Bey has shared a new music video for her song “Big Daddy Ya.” The track comes from Remember Your North Star, her most recent LP and second studio album overall. In the clip, which she directed herself, the Brooklyn R&B singer-songwriter can be seen posing before a camera in a range of stylish outfits during a photoshoot. Check out the video below.
E! News

Selena Gomez's Eye Rolls and Everything Else to Love About Her Bond With Martin Short and Steve Martin

Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. Has anyone ever looked less impressed than Selena Gomez about working with two comedy legends?. "Well, this was my life every day for five months," she informed Stephen Colbert on the Late Show last year, pointing to her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. The longtime buddies had, naturally, started hamming it up in their respective ways the minute they hit the stage, firing a barrage of wisecracks about the host's new mustache, Martin assuring Gomez as they sat down, "Sorry, you'll get to speak in a minute."
Pitchfork

Save Me

After three albums about unstable, intense relationships, Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez closed her 2020 record I’m Your Empress Of with some distressed revelations: “I get off on being awful to myself/I need some help, I need help/I need myself.” Upon that record’s release, Rodriguez took a pandemic-induced break from her own music, composing for the Amazon show The Wilds and contributing a song to an Ad Council campaign bringing music to struggling middle schoolers. A year and a half later, she’s reunited with producer BJ Burton for the new Save Me EP, a transitional moment for an artist who’s continually shifted between straightforward pop and more experimental music. Released on her own label Major Arcana, Save Me represents an opportunity to consolidate her sound while exploring less intense territory.
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman puts on a very leggy display in super short scarlet minidress teamed with a floral headpiece at Thor premiere in London

Natalie Portman showed off her toned physique in a scarlet minidress as she attended the UK Gala Screening of Thor: Love And Thunder in London with her husband on Tuesday. The actress, 41, who plays Jane Foster and Mighty Thor in the Marvel films, flaunted her sculpted legs as she sidled up next to her beau Benjamin Millepied, 45.
Pitchfork

Ms. Lauryn Hill Reunites With Wyclef Jean to Perform Fugees Songs at Essence Festival: Watch

Last night (July 1), Ms. Lauryn Hill reunited with Wyclef Jean at Essence Festival in New Orleans. Thirty minutes into his performance, Hill made a surprise appearance and the two performed four Fugees songs together: “Killing Me Softly,” “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Ready or Not,” notes Stereogum. Check out a fan video of the former performance below.
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Speaks Out After ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart

Lisa Marie Presley celebrated the soundtrack of the Elvis Presley movie. The album, on Wednesday, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. On Wednesday night, Elvis’ only child posted the Billboard news. And she wrote: “The soundtrack for the Elvis movie is #1! It’s full of epic songs with epic and incredible artists that I am a huge fan of. Congrats to all of you and to Dave Cobb for producing it. Much Love~LMP”
