Board members voted to create a budget for Gifted and Talented students during the June 21 Perry County Board of Education meeting. Kristie Gorman, assistant superintendent for the Perry County school district, said the Gifted and Talented Budget for the year 2023 will be beneficial to the students, the schools and the community. The district, she said, currently does not have a budget for the Gifted and Talented program, so the district pays for a lot of the activities.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 15 DAYS AGO