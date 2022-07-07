July 3 – Joe Rosenbrock and Ben Fusco

Once again, Bobstock Music Festival will fill downtown Fort Morgan with people, music, food vendors and more, with events starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and then starting up again at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and lasting through late evening. Plus, Sunday will bring bonus events as Elevating Life Church presents Faith Day at Glenn Miller Park (aka City Park) in downtown Fort Morgan.
It’s taken on lions and tigers and bears. Oh my. Also wolves and coyotes and foxes. While the challenge of rescuing creatures of the wild has become a worldwide campaign that has endeared this rural Weld County nonprofit in the hearts and pocketbooks of many, fighting off another charity that attempted to ride off the Wild Animal Sanctuary’s good reputation was another battle altogether.
The National Weather Service is issuing several tornado warnings across the eastern plains. Severe thunderstorms watches are also in effect for the entire northeast corner of Colorado, plus the Front Range. This applies to the following 12 counties: Elbert, Lincoln, Adams, Douglas, Phillips, Weld, Arapahoe, Logan, Sedgwick, Denver, Morgan and Washington.
DENVER – The Weld County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people found dead inside a home in Greeley in what police said was a possible murder-suicide. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Greeley police were asked to do a well-being check on a family at a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road “after concerning text messages were received,” a police spokesperson said.
The National Weather Service placed the Fort Morgan area under a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon, after radar detected rotation in a storm system. An alert asked residents to shelter in basements and away from windows as the storm entered northwestern Morgan County. The warning was lifted at about 5:30 p.m.
A Greeley home has been recently listed on Realtor for $2.35 million. We have to say there is quite a bit going on at this Northern Colorado property. The home located at 3505 Holman Court was built in 1992. The home features five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 7,333 square feet of living space, and 1.33 acres of land on Seeley Lake.
A suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at a restaurant near the Greeley Mall remains on the loose. Greeley police said they arrived at Tres Margaritas late Monday night to find a 21-year-old man who’d been stabbed multiple times. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates their...
For the fourth time in six months, a criminal conviction has been overturned because an Adams County judge erroneously explained the concept of reasonable doubt to jurors in a manner that lowered the prosecution's burden of proof. Last week, the state's Court of Appeals ordered a new trial for Joshua...
