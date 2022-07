POCATELLO — On June 19 two female suspects took over $1,700 worth of perfume from the Ulta Beauty store. They were driving what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan. The first female appears to have dyed blond hair and a large butterfly tattoo on her upper back. The second female carried a large bag. The females are both described as being in their late teens to mid twenties and shorter in stature. If you have any information regarding the identity of either of the suspects, please email Cpl. Garner at egarner@pocatello.us.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO