Nearly two months after police say she stabbed two people and slashed their tires outside of a northwest Lincoln home, a 41-year-old woman is in jail. Sondra Gray has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault for her alleged role in the stabbing, which happened at 5654 Fremont St. on May 13, police said in court records.

LINCOLN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO