First Look: BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve Is a Convincing Star Projector That Emulates The Night Sky

By John Velasco
 3 days ago
We love our smart lights. Most people envision smart bulbs on lamps, strip lights lining the edge of a table, or even perhaps string lights for those outdoor events in the backyard. The last thing that comes to mind when thinking about smart lights are galaxies and nebulas being projected onto walls, but that’s exactly what makes BlissLights unique in the space.

After getting a sneak peek at the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve at an event in New York City, we were beyond enchanted by what this portable star projector could do. What sets it apart from other smart lighting solutions we’ve checked out and tested is that the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve sprinkles a healthy dose of color and dynamic animations that makes it feel like you’re looking through the Hubble telescope. Need some convincing? Then check out our quick demo video below.

The Sky Lite Evolve Is Surprisingly Compact

You know BlissLights’ projectors are legit when they’ve been included in our best Christmas laser light projectors and best star projectors guides. What makes the Sky Lite Evolve different from its previous generation projectors is its compact size. Seriously, we did think it was going to be close to the size of an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, so we were really surprised about its compact size. Furthermore, it doesn’t follow the design of a traditional star projector, but rather, an orb-shaped design that’s a bit more charming.

John Velasco | SPY

Vibrant Glow on Your Walls and Ceilings

Other smart lights tend to be complementary to the room where they’re used, but in the case of the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve, it actually takes center stage because of its dynamic projection. Most notably, it’s bright at night and replicates the subtle movements that nebulas are known for. Using the BlissHome app, we’re able to control the intensity of the green laser lights and even the animation of the projection.

John Velasco | SPY

If you have pets at home, they’ll be entranced by the projection. The effect is mesmerizing at times, especially because it’s so realistic. We played around with the settings in the app to change its colors, and in one instance, it looked like a portal opened up in our ceiling. It’s that convincing, which isn’t something that other smart lights offer.

Now With Alexa and Google Assistant Integration

Even though the previous projectors were controlled via Bluetooth through the app, the Sky Lite Evolve offers proper smart home integration with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. We’ve set it up to work as a group with other smart lights in our home, so one quick voice command turns on a bunch of different smart lights simultaneously. There’s also the convenience of simply turning on/off the Sky Lite Evolve with a quick voice command.

John Velasco | SPY

If you’re looking for a different kind of smart light, then consider picking yourself up a pre-order of the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve starting on July 6 at the discounted rate of $50.99 through July 14 — with general availability through its website and Amazon in late July for $59.99. In the meantime, we’ve gathered some other BlissLights projectors that are worth buying.

BlissLights Sky Light Evolve

Also Consider: BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0

Sure, it’s the previous generation star projector, but the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 still offers all of the dazzling nebula projections and blue laser light stars. Best of all, it’s been discounted by 50% off for a limited time.

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0

$34.99 $69.99 50% OFF

BlissLights BlissRadia

Expanding its selection, the BlissLights BlissRadia is actually a neat color-changing table lamp and night light. We were impressed by how it was able to cycle through an assortment of colors simultaneously.

John Velasco | SPY

BlissLights BlissRadia

$39.99

BlissLights Ark Lite

And finally, the BlissLights Ark Lite projects the same nebulas as the Sky Lite Evolve, but instead of a laser that beams stars, this one beams auroras for a slightly different look and feel.

John Velasco | SPY

BlissLights Ark Lite

$39.99

SPY

Get Ready for the Best Prime Day Deals of 2022: Everything Is About To Go on Sale

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents How To Make the Most of Prime Day 2022 The Best of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2022 Prime Day Deals: Amazon Devices Top Prime Day Deals on Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals on Tech Gadgets Best Prime Day TV Deals Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Home Furniture & Decor Best Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Best Prime Day Deals: Apparel & Accessories Best Prime Day Deals: Beauty and Grooming Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ Holy, Prime Day! Amazon has been hyping its annual sales event hard this year, with TV commercials, live-streamed...
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Just Quietly Put Tons of Apple AirPods on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

For some travelers, a good pair of earbuds is just as important as high-quality luggage. Whether you're headed on vacation or commuting to the office, you'll want a set of headphones or earbuds that will play your music, podcasts, and videos with the best sound quality. That's why Apple AirPods are in such high demand. But, as fans know, the popular wireless earbuds are quite pricey. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, which means you can score AirPods at an impressive discount.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Save 60% Right Now on This Early Prime Day Deal For the Amazon Echo Dot

Click here to read the full article. You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. You may also want to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on. The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) was previously given a generous discount of 56% off just last month in June, but with Prime Day creeping up closer with each passing day, Amazon’s making sure its best selling smart...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD Now at $220 Through Amazon

Users in the market for a top-notch SSD should take a look at this offer from Amazon on the SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD (opens in new tab). This is easily one of our favorite SSDs so far this year, and today you can take it home at 15% discount. It’s usually priced around $259 but right now it’s available for $220 when using the coupon box before checking out.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Moonhaven review: A promising sci-fi mystery

Moonhaven begins, like so many mysteries before it, with a murder. The violent act in question effectively kick-starts the series’ story, but Moonhaven doesn’t waste much time drawing out the mysteries of its opening killing. In fact, in the second scene of the Moonhaven pilot, not only has the victim’s identity been discovered by the proper authorities, but so has her killer’s. The series resolves many of the questions surrounding its inciting incident at a surprisingly brisk pace that its otherwise exposition-heavy pilot episode fails to maintain.
TV SERIES
SPY

Amazon’s Practically Giving Away Blink Mini Security Cameras – Now Just $15 Each!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you live in a studio apartment (and there’s nothing wrong with that), then you need more than one home security camera in your abode. The problem is that buying multiple indoor home security cameras can be cost-prohibitive. SPY’s top-rated indoor camera, the Google Nest Cam, is priced at $100. Yet covering multiple angles and areas of your home can give you a better view of any would-be intruders. Luckily for you, we...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 11 Best Prime Day TV Deals of 2022 — Save Up To $1,000 Now

Click here to read the full article. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day TV deals we expect to see during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals from TV manufacturers like Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day TV deals. Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, for Amazon Prime Day 2022 is approaching. If you’ve been looking to score a deal on some of the top tech products from 2022, Prime Day...
ELECTRONICS
The Atlantic

Hybrid Work Is Doomed

I noticed the shoes first. That I was wearing them. Real shoes, the leather kind, with laces. After a year and a half, I was finally returning to the office, and that meant giving up the puffer slippers and slides that had sustained me for so long. Real shoes, I quickly remembered, are terrible. Likewise pants. Likewise getting to work, and being at work. Whew.
JOBS
