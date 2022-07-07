ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fighting the Great Resignation means giving your non-office worker more than just a raise

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1WeJ_0gXwIfYp00
About 75% to 80% of the workforce consists of employees who don’t work in an office and never had the option of working remotely, according to BCG. Dustin Chambers—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Despite more and more warning signs of a recession, the Great Resignation keeps charging onward. Even with increased inflation impacting the cost of living, workers keep handing in their two weeks’ notice. But it’s not just salary that’s driving employees out the door.

A Boston Consulting Group global study of more than 7,000 deskless workers, or employees who operate in a non-office setting, found that as many as 37% were looking to quit within the next six months.

The Great Resignation has often been viewed through the lens of white-collar workers who resist going into the office and job hop for higher salaries. Yet, about 75% to 80% of the workforce consists of employees who don’t work in an office to do their jobs and never had the option of working remotely, according to BCG.

This group of deskless workers, employed in sectors like health care, construction, or retail, are not typically afforded the flexibility that has become key for some during the Great Resignation. The main thing on these workers’ minds when leaving was what’s best for their future careers.

Around 41% of desk workers reported that a lack of advancement opportunity was the top reason they would consider quitting. Pay remained important (at 30%), as did flexibility (28%), but also factoring in was a lack of work-life balance (22%) and simply not finding their role enjoyable (15%).

Across all seven nations surveyed (Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S.), the youngest deskless employees were on average more likely to leave their jobs than their older peers. A little under half of Gen Z workers (48%) were at risk of quitting their jobs in the next six months, which was double the number of baby boomers (at 24%).

This past April, 4.4 million workers left their jobs. And there are more resignations likely to come, as many are sitting on plans of quitting. About one in five workers across industries reported that they were extremely or very likely going to leave their jobs in 2022, according to a separate survey, Global Workforce Hopes and Fears, conducted by PwC in March.

Pay certainly mattered to those surveyed, listed as the most important factor in making a change in where respondents worked. And though fair compensation was extremely or very important (at 71%), a myriad of other factors played a role.

Feeling valued made a difference: Many respondents listed the importance of job fulfillment (69%), being one’s true self in the workplace (66%), and feeling like their team respected their well-being (60%).

Across sectors that use desks and don’t, salary is not enough to keep workers on board. People want to feel valued, have flexibility, and simply find their work enjoyable. And for deskless workers, the real prize is seeing a better career ahead.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortune Features#Boston Consulting Group#The Great Resignation#Bcg
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Fortune

The layoffs at Tesla show that white-collar workers are screwed, predicts hedge funder famous from ‘The Big Short’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Burry said on Tuesday that the U.S. labor market is about to be sliced in half, with blue-collar workers remaining a sought-after commodity, while white-collar workers see job losses and falling wages. In other words, the good times are ending for office workers.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

156K+
Followers
7K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy