ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0z5J_0gXwIYKc00
The Godfather star James Caan (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Archive)

James Caan, who starred in The Godfather films, has died at the age of 82, his family have confirmed.

The American actor, who was Oscar-nominated in 1973 for his performance as Sonny Corleone – the hot-headed on-screen son of Marlon Brando’s character, died on Wednesday evening.

The 1972 classic crime saga, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, also stars Al Pacino and Diane Keaton.

A statement on Twitter said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The actor’s other notable credits include starring in psychological thriller Misery, action film Thief, sporting drama Brian’s Song and another crime hit The Gambler.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC News

James Caan, veteran 'Godfather' and 'Elf' actor, dies at 82

Movie tough guy James Caan, whose work spanned generations in such big-screen classics as "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf," died Wednesday, his family said. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," a family statement posted to Twitter said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
James Caan
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Gambler
Outsider.com

Billy Dee Williams Posts Heartwarming Photo with Late James Caan: ‘Friends Till the End’

Billy Dee Williams took to his Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend and Brian’s Song co-star, James Caan. “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” Billy wrote, along with the hashtag “#jamescaan.” The recent image is of the two actors in the gym. James Caan jokingly sits on Billy’s lap, his arm around his friend. The two share matching grins.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

James Caan: His 10 Toughest, Wildest and Most Memorable Roles

He was tough, he was sexy, and he was one of the most charismatic movies stars of the 1970s — he was James Caan, your go-to guy when you wanted someone who could be flinty yet charming, smooth yet volatile. A Bronx-born, Queens-raised actor who claimed he was the “only New York Jewish cowboy,” the former Michigan State football player got bit by the acting bug when he transferred to Hofstra University, and was already making the bit-player rounds on TV shows (Dr. Kildare, Combat!, Route 66, The Alfred Hitchcock Show) in the early ’60s. After director Howard Hawks cast him in two movies — Red Line 7000 (1965) and El Dorado (1966) — Caan started to attract attention as the next big up-and-comer. It wasn’t until the one-two punch of a TV movie about a gridiron hero and Paramount picture based on a bestseller about gangsters, respectively, that he became a bona fide star. Even when he showed up in his later years, usually as a crusty old guy for added color or the human embodiment of AARP-age machismo, Caan was still the kind of performer who stopped you dead in your tracks.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Caan Dead: New Hollywood Icon and Beloved ‘Godfather’ and ‘Misery’ Star Was 82

James Caan is dead at the age of 82, his official Twitter feed confirmed on Thursday. “The Godfather” actor shot to superstardom after playing the doomed Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 adaptation of the Mario Puzo novel, but he gained fans across decades. Not many actors could simulate being shot with dozens of bullets in one of the most bloody dramatic scenes from “The Godfather” and also star opposite Barbra Streisand in the musical sequel “Funny Lady” — or be tormented by Kathy Bates in the Stephen King adaptation “Misery.” Or play the curmudgeonly book publisher who finds he’s the father of one of Santa’s workers in “Elf.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

737K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy