ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The NYC Landmark Once Coveted by Con Artist Anna Delvey Hits the Market for $135 Million

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1ylx_0gXwIPO500

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix bingers might recognize the New York landmark, 281 Park Avenue South, as the building that took down scammer socialite Anna Delvey.

Listed by Official , the infamous venue, formerly known as the Church Missions House, is back on the market for $135 million as reported by Curbed . That’s $3,000 per square foot and almost three times the asking price Aby Rosen’s RFR Realty paid when it purchased the property in 2014. Built in the 19 th century, the six-story building boasts an intricate exterior with stained glass windows, ornate limestone and lots of Gothic ornamentation.

“The buyer profile for 281 Park Avenue South is a collector of trophy real estate —both residential and commercial,” explained the listing agent Tal Alexander, co-founder of The Alexander Team at OFFICIAL, in an email to Robb Report . “RFR contacted us about the opportunity because we have had tremendous success with that buyer profile in the past. We also have some very strong momentum with the launch of our new firm OFFICIAL. This listing is an absolute priority for us.”

Inventing Anna viewers may recall that the 45,000-square-foot building was one Delvey had her sights set on and wanted to lease as the grounds of her eponymous foundation. She never realized her lofty dream of turning the space into an exclusive, private members’ club. After swindling her way through the New York social and financial scenes, she ended up spending 19 months imprisoned at Rikers Island.

Instead, the property went to Fotografiska , a Swedish photography museum that brokered a 15-year deal with RFR in 2017. The firm purchased the six-story building for $50 million in 2014 and completed a $30 million renovation. (For perspective, Delvey tried to secure a $22 million loan to buy the space.) RFR brought on award-winning design firm, Roman and Williams , for the interiors and CetraRuddy oversaw the project. As it stands, the first three floors are dedicated to museum space with restaurant Verōnika on the second floor and a cocktail lounge that’s tucked away in the chapel.

“281 Park Avenue South was very well known to New Yorkers before the TV show—it’s one of the most instantly recognizable buildings in the city,” Alexander added. “I think what Inventing Anna did was put the building on a much bigger stage. People visiting from all over the world now come to take selfies with the building.”

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Always Wanted to Live on the Slopes? This $100 Million Colorado Mansion Is Built Into the Side of Aspen Mountain

Click here to read the full article. Many homes in Colorado offer views of Aspen Mountain, but very few are located on the actual slopes. A newly listed mansion is one such rarity. The ski-in, ski-out pad, which Compass just put on the market for $100 million, is one of just five single-family homes on the soaring, 11,000-foot alp. With what listing agent Steven Shane describes as “Aspen’s best address,” the 1.4-acre property sits adjacent to the Little Nell ski run and is only a few hundred yards from the gondola. Nestled amid a grove of Aspen trees, the stately main residence...
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Delvey
Person
Aby Rosen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventing Anna#The Church Missions House#Gothic#The Alexander Team#Rfr
mansionglobal.com

The Buyer of Florida’s Most Expensive Home, a $173 Million Mansion, Has Been Revealed as Oracle’s Larry Ellison

Tech titan Larry Ellison was the buyer of the most expensive property ever sold in Florida, a 62,200-square-foot megamansion purchased for $173 million, according to public records released Thursday. Mr. Ellison, 77, the co-founder of software company Oracle, bought the 16-acre property on a barrier island in Manalapan, just south...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Cruise ship brawl erupts in Carnival Magic's dance club with up to 60 passengers fighting: Coast Guard escorts vessel to dock in NYC

A massive brawl has broken out on a cruise ship as it returned to New York City, prompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to dock and the NYPD to open a probe. The fight began in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5.20am on Tuesday, on the final night of the ship's eight-day Caribbean cruise with stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy