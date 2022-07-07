ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Music Day Camp in Anniston

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Anniston, AL – Monday, July 11 from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm begins the Music Day Camp hosted by Parker Memorial Baptist Church . Located at 1205 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 “iAM: The Real Life App for All That” is a “Children’s musical designed to teach kids that even with all of our distractions and entertainment, the most exciting thing in life is getting to know the God who made us.”

The church stated “We’re living in a world of smartphones, tablets, apps and games, but the same God who spoke to Moses from a burning bush still wants to communicate with us today! In fact, with all of our distractions and entertainment, the most exciting thing in life is getting to know the God who made us. Join super app-designer Solomon and the amazing creative team at the App Factory, where you not only play the games, but you get into the game, and discover the real life app for all that!”

Calhoun Journal

Anime Club in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 14th from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The Anime Club meets the 2nd Thursday of each month. Contact Abigail for the title of month at 256-237-8501 x 319. Come to the Ayers Room to discuss the new manga title every month! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Camp Chick-Fil-A Animal Encounter in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Saturday July 16th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm will be an fu day at the Jacksonville Chik-fil-a. Join them for an evening of summer fun! Camp Chick-fil-A will feature crafts, story time by the “campfire”, and an exciting animal encounter from Alabama Animal Company. The campsite will be set up on the patio […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

D & D at the Anniston Library

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm will be a D&D Day at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Come join in at the Library for D & D Day! Make a Character sheet, crawl some dungeons, go on adventures, make some friends and eat pizza! All skill levels welcome! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Open House-Horseshoe Tournament

Piedmont, AL – On Saturday, July 16 come out and play in an open house horseshoe tournament held by Twisted Brotherhood RC Alabama located at 1470 US Highway 278 W, Piedmont, AL 36272. Come enjoy the fun! There will also be cornhole. They will have plenty of food and fun. It will be $40 a team and bring […]
PIEDMONT, AL
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Calhoun Journal

Free Movies in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Each Monday at noon the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a free movie event. Enjoy a feature movie every Monday at noon. Bring your lunch to enjoy or purchase popcorn and drink for .50 each. Movie titles are listed on the library’s calendar at publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

YMCA Charity Night in Anniston

Anniston, AL –YMCA of Calhoun County is holding a charity night On Wednesday, July 13 at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Support the YMCA Annual Campaign at their Charity Night! For every beverage purchased from 6-9pm, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub will donate $1 to YMCA of Calhoun County! YMCA of Calhoun County is an East Central Alabama charity with facilities in Downtown Anniston and YMCA Camp Hamilton.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

2022 Anniston Open Dart Tournament To Be Held

Anniston, AL – July 15th and 16th will be the dates for the 1022 Anniston Open Dart Tournament. This tournament will be 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm and is hosted by Indian Oaks Dart Room and held at The Oaks on Cherokee. This will be the 2nd Annual Anniston Open Soft Tip Dart Tournament. This is a “bring your own partner” soft-tip dart tournament played on Friday and Saturday. Come and enjoy the great competition and fun atmosphere. All skill levels are welcome!!!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Chess Club in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County and Model City Chess Club host a free and open to the public of all ages chess club. This event is held at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Learn to play chess, or find an accomplished opponent to play. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Person
Moses
Calhoun Journal

FM Revival Live at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub in Anniston

Anniston, AL – This event will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. FM Revival will be performing at the Peerless Saloon & Grille. They will perform for three and half hours. Join FM Revival for their debut show at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub at 1208 Walnut Ave, Anniston, AL 36201. Want to […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Working Dogs in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, July 14th at 10:00 am will be a great event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Learn all about working dogs and what they do. From K9 Police Units to Therapy Dogs at home! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

2022 Poker Run in Ohatchee

Ohatchee, AL – On Saturday, July 16, Neely Henry Lake Association will post a Poker Run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. This is a public event and everyone is invited. Everyone invited, 2022. $25 donation per hand. $500 First Place Hand, $250 Second Place Hand, $50 Worst Hand, and door prizes will be given. The Neely Henry Lake Association is an environmental and recreational organization. Our goals are to preserve, protect and improve the Lake. Tickets: neelyhenrylakeassociation.com/event-4875786.
OHATCHEE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Senior Line Dance Class to Start in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Parks and recreation Department is hosting a new class. This line dancing class will begin on July 15th at 2:00 pm. This class is for ages 50 and older and is $5 per class. Call the Senior Center today and reserve your spot in class! 256-435-9199
JACKSONVILLE, AL
#Music Day Camp#Al 36201#The App Factory
Calhoun Journal

Lego League in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Annual Dance Awards Ceremony and Performances in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Alabama Christian Dance Theatre Studio will host the ALL STARS/IDA Performances at 650 Mountain Ave NW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 on Tuesday July 12th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. ACDT annual IDA awards ceremony and performances. Held at the Jacksonville Train Depot. Alabama Christian Dance Theater Studio provides dance education in ballet, tap, […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama 2022 Sales Tax Holiday

Calhoun County, AL – Alabama will hold its 17th annual sales tax holiday, beginning Friday, July 15, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 12 midnight, pursuant to §40-23-210 to §40-23-213, Code of Alabama 1975.  This gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax. […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Why Police Do What They Do Round 2!

Anniston, AL – After much success and interest in our first class, “Why Police Do What They Do” the Anniston Police Department is happy to announce the date for their next class. The Anniston Police Department’s CRU Team will be hosting another class July 13th from 9:00 am tp 12:00 pm. The class will be held at The Anniston Police Department. If interested, please email Corporal McGraw at DMcGraw@annistonal.gov. This class aims to strengthen relationships between the Anniston Police Department and the community we serve.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Let’s Glow Crazy! Family Dance in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 9th the Anniston Museums and Gardens is hosting Let’s Glow Crazy them this summer! Join us Saturday, July 9 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Longleaf Event Center for a family-fun evening with good food, bad dance moves, crafts, and great memories! Wear your whitest or brightest outfit and accessorize with […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Art in the Garden in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Join pottery enthusiast and AM&G Educator Maryellyn Hawbaker as you can explore the art of pottery using molds, botanical impressions, and glazes. Create your own unique piece of functional art in this two-part Art in the Garden workshop. Part One includes a demonstration of how to form bowls using molds, a walk through […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Plans Rescheduled Downtown Strategic Vision Meeting

Jacksonville, AL – Thursday, July 14th will be the rescheduled Downtown Strategic Vision Meeting from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. This meeting will be held at the Jacksonville Public Library — 200 Pelham Rd. S, Jacksonville AL 36265. The city is hosting their second, quarterly Downtown Strategic Vision meeting and want to hear from you! Visit the […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Grand Opening This Week of Weaver’s Newest Bar and Grill

Weaver, AL – Monday, July 11th is the grand opening of The Nest. Located in the old Hero’s restaurant at 8892 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL. Despite the address this is considered Weaver. The restaurant is described as a Southern family restaurant. You can get healthy eating with delicious entrees. The menu offers an array of choices […]
WEAVER, AL
Comments / 0

