Music Day Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Monday, July 11 from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm begins the Music Day Camp hosted by Parker Memorial Baptist Church . Located at 1205 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 “iAM: The Real Life App for All That” is a “Children’s musical designed to teach kids that even with all of our distractions and entertainment, the most exciting thing in life is getting to know the God who made us.”

The church stated “We’re living in a world of smartphones, tablets, apps and games, but the same God who spoke to Moses from a burning bush still wants to communicate with us today! In fact, with all of our distractions and entertainment, the most exciting thing in life is getting to know the God who made us. Join super app-designer Solomon and the amazing creative team at the App Factory, where you not only play the games, but you get into the game, and discover the real life app for all that!”