New York City, NY

McEnany sounds off on murder charge against NYC bodega worker: 'I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone'

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized the "sick, twisted" policies that led to a murder charge for New York City bodega worker Jose Alba, who stabbed and killed an attacker in self-defense. McEnany noted Thursday that Alba's choice was apparently between his own life or serving time at Rikers Island....

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Me
2d ago

That’s what this government wants, for us law abiding citizens to be defenseless against criminals!

Reply
14
 

Fox News

Fox News

