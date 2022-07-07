ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Report: Nets Requested Massive Return From Timberwolves for Kevin Durant

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBjKN_0gXwIC9s00

The Nets seem to have set a sky-high price in Kevin Durant trade talks, reportedly looking to get back multiple first-round picks and All-Star talents.

There are very few teams that could even begin negotiating with Brooklyn given these circumstances, but one team that could have was the Timberwolves. And when Minnesota called the Nets about Durant, Brooklyn asked for a whole lot.

On the Posted Up podcast with Chris Haynes, Vince Goodwill said he heard rumors that Brooklyn’s wanted all of Minnesota’s valuable pieces in a Durant trade.

“I’d heard that Brooklyn came to Minnesota and said we want Karl-Anthony Towns, we want [Anthony Edwards] and we want four draft picks,” Goodwill said.

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported Minnesota didn’t want to trade away either Edwards or Towns, so they definitely weren’t going to trade them both.

This offer probably came in before Minnesota traded for center Rudy Gobert, sending five players and four draft picks to Utah. Since an NBA team can’t trade first-round picks in back-to-back years, Minnesota seemed to choose the Gobert package over trying to trade for Durant.

Goodwill and Haynes continued to discuss whether any team can put together a reasonable package that works for both sides.

“Who has that type of capital?” Goodwill asked. “What teams have two all-star level players plus draft picks, in a destination that would be palatable to Kevin Durant and still have enough to win a championship?”

On the other side, Haynes wondered whether a package of this side is worth it for Durant.

“That’s an awful lot,” Haynes said. “KD, he’s a guy, he’s a baller. Right now we don’t see him slowing down, but all we can go off is history and time. How many years does KD have at this level? And you’re going to give up a guy in Ant, who I think is going to be an All-Star for many years, [and] Towns [who] is going to make All-Star games as well.”

Watch NBA live with fuboTV: Start a 7-day trial today!

Comments / 9

chris
2d ago

Durant trade will shock people. Not as much value as you think. Mental issues and leadership aren’t his strong suit

Reply
7
Shaun Mensen
2d ago

this is funny, the nets gm must think this is 2k or something 😂🤣😂

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Inside The Warriors

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wants The Los Angeles Lakers To Sacrifice Draft Picks For Kyrie Irving Deal: "I Can't Articulate How Little LeBron Cares About The 2029 First Round Pick."

The Los Angeles Lakers would rather not sell their soul to acquire Kyrie Irving, even if it means moving off of Russell Westbrook, who has been nothing but problematic since his arrival. Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, LeBron James does not feel the same way. As Brian Windhorst noted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Nets#Athletic
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Believes The Minnesota Timberwolves Are In A Win-Now Mode: "They're In Win-Now Mode Because I Think Minnesota Thinks That They Have A Superstar In Anthony Edwards, And By The Way, I Believe They Do."

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been busy this offseason. They have made moves to bolster their chances of winning an NBA Championship next season. The biggest move that the Timberwolves made was to trade for Rudy Gobert. But in order to get Gobert, the franchise had to give up a lot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr, Warriors make major coaching changes as Mike Brown departs for Kings

The once-juggernaut Golden State Warriors reverted back to “Strength In Numbers” to win a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons. As Steve Kerr’s assistants continue reaping the rewards of the team’s sustained success, the Warriors are relying on that long-held rallying cry to compensate for Mike Brown’s departure to their Northern California rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

81K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy