Florida man breaks into home, pulls gun on homeowner, steals puppy

Photo : Getty Images

Pensacola, FL - A Florida man's been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, put a gun to a victim's head, and stole a puppy from a woman.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Randel Bell was arrested on Monday on charges of burglary with battery, burglary with battery domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed.

Bell is accused of forcing open the door to the victims home, pointing a gun at the victim, before accidentally releasing the magazine of the gun to the floor.

He then quickly reached down to recover the magazine, placing the barrel of the firearm against the victim’s head while threatening to kill him.

A woman inside the home told police that Bell took a puppy out of her arms before fleeing.

Deputies later located Bell, who led police on a chase before they caught him and placed him under arrest.

Deputies recored the puppy, who wasn't harmed during Monday's incident.

Bell was booked into the Escambia County Jail and his bail was set at $94,000.