SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — First lady Jill Biden is coming to Texas. The first lady is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at the Latinx IncluXion Luncheon in San Antonio on Monday. The luncheon, which is part of the UnidosUS annual conference, begins at 1 p.m. The UnidosUS...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO