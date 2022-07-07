ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Yeun Joining Bong Joon Ho’s Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Bong Joon Ho and Steven Yeun Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Steven Yeun and director Bong Joon Ho, who worked together on the 2017 Netflix feature Okja, are reuniting for the director’s upcoming sci-fi thriller at Warner Bros.

Yeun will join the cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette. The project, which does not yet have a titled, will be based on Mickey7, a novel from author Edward Ashton that was published in February.

Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey7 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission’s base only to see that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place.

Bong will produce via his Offscreen with Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, which produced Okja. Peter Dodd will oversee for the studio.

Yeun, who earned an Oscar nomination for his work in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, will next be seen in Jordan Peele’s thriller Nope, starring opposite Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya. Upcoming credits include Netflix comedy-drama Beef, starring Ali Wong.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

