Alaska Fisheries Report July 7, 2022

My guide, we’ll call him Hank, picks me up from the Fairbanks airport and makes multiple stops to retrieve gear, all of which appears to date back to the Soviet era. In the truck, Hank shakes an old can of bear spray to see if it has anything left in it, before tossing it into the center console, where it begins to leak. My eyes blister, my throat thickens, and I roll down the window to gulp air. Hank coughs and cries but refuses to make a big deal about grizzly-grade pepper spray filling up the cab. He offers to close the lid to the console. I suggest that there’s no way his guests will be able to ride 414 miles on the Dalton Highway for two days without vomiting and passing out in the truck. He reluctantly agrees to ditch the bear spray. I reluctantly agree to stay on the tour. After all, he’s extending it to me as a press trip in hopes that I will write about his company.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO