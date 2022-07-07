ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchikan, AK

Alaska Fisheries Report July 7, 2022

By KMXT Staff
kmxt.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur reports on the close of subsistence salmon fishing on the Yukon. KRBD’s Raegan Miller offers a story about stream restoration in Ketchikan, and Angela Denning on budget cuts for the Alaska Seafood Marketing...

akbizmag.com

Alaska Science Forum: Salmon Are Nature’s Way of Returning Ocean Nutrients Upstream

A salmon head at its final resting place on the upper Chena River, one of the most important birth streams for Chinook salmon. During a good year in Bristol Bay, a surge of more than 100 million pounds of sockeye salmon fights its way upstream, spawns, and dies. In Bristol Bay and elsewhere in Alaska, this incredible pulse of salmon carcasses enriches streams and rivers and makes young salmon hardier.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15M in harbor grants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five Alaska coastal communities are set to share in $15 million in grants from the state to help replace and improve their small boat harbors. Jeremy Talbott, Valdez’s port director, said the $5 million grant will help the city replace its aging small boat harbor, which has a 200-boat waiting list. He explained that 53% of Valdez’s recreational boats are owned by Alaskans from the Interior who travel south to fish, and that an expansion is needed.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Southeast Alaska’s budworm infestation is still going, and they seem to be moving on to spruce trees

An insect infestation that was first reported in 2020 will continue to cause damage to a variety of trees throughout the Tongass this summer. Last summer’s unusually warm weather fueled an explosion in the western blackheaded budworm, leaving masses of browning trees in many areas of Southeast. The worm, which is the larval stage of the budworm moth, is known to feed on the new growth of trees, leaving them with a brownish-red appearance.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 8, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Residents near the Clear Fire wait to hear about damage to...
ALASKA STATE
City
Sitka, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Ruby, AK
City
Ketchikan, AK
City
Metlakatla, AK
alaska.gov

Another Victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense

Governor Mike Dunleavy celebrates another victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense initiative as the Federal Government is ending their claim to approximately 91 miles of the North Fork and Middle Fork of the Fortymile River. “This is a significant moment for Alaska,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “The Supreme Court has...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Charlie Pierce: No more excuses for Alaska’s students being at the bottom in education

In one word, the state of education in Alaska is “pathetic.” Finger pointing, arguing and blaming everything except the structure of the current system will accomplish nothing. The constant cry of a bureaucracy saying “not enough money,” “more money” and “you don’t understand” gets us nowhere while the school children of Alaska are paying the price and are among the poorest educated in the nation.
ALASKA STATE
thecordovatimes.com

Alaska Fish News: State attracts 20 Alaska aqua-farm applications

Twenty applications for Alaska aquatic farm permits were received by the state by the April 30 deadline. That’s the highest number in 17 years, said Flip Pryor, statewide aquaculture section chief at the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game which issues the permits. ADF&G partners with the state Dept....
ALASKA STATE
Phys.org

Birdwatching brings millions of dollars to Alaska

A committed and lucky birdwatcher in Alaska may see an elusive bluethroat north of the Brooks Range, catch a glimpse of the bold markings on a harlequin duck as it zips along an Interior river, encounter all four species of eider in Utqiaġvik, or take in the sounds of thousands of feeding shorebirds in the Copper River Delta.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

As flames approach, Interior Alaska residents in Clear told to ‘leave now’

The Clear Fire burning in Interior Alaska made a run in the Kobe Road area on Wednesday, prompting officials to urge any residents remaining to “leave now.”. The fire was sparked by lightning in late June and has grown to more than 55,000 acres. It’s burning near the Interior communities of Clear and Anderson, roughly 75 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

COVID-19 cases prompt mask mandate at Denali National Park

The Clear Fire in Interior Alaska jumped into a rural subdivision late Wednesday near Anderson as crews work to keep it from reaching the Parks Highway, according to fire officials in charge of extinguishing the blaze. Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15 million in harbor grants. Updated:...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Southeast Alaska businesses hold optimism for 2023, survey reveals

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Conference's 2022 "Southeast Alaska Business Climate Survey," made in partnership with Rain Coast Data, shows that businesses across the region hold a more positive outlook on the economy as compared to data from the previous year. Each year Southeast Conference conducts a regional business...
JUNEAU, AK
Fishing
The Associated Press

4 bears killed in Alaska campground reserved for homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city’s largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, which is managed by the city, officials said. Anchorage is Alaska’s biggest city, with nearly 300,000 residents, but it is also bear country. The park is located in east Anchorage, nestled between Chugach State Park and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which state wildlife officials describe as a vast bear habitat.
alaskapublic.org

Abortion access advocates plan several Alaska rallies for Saturday

Organizers with Planned Parenthood are holding four rallies in Alaska on Saturday to advocate for abortion access in the state. The rallies scheduled for Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and Homer come after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade last month, ruling that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.
alaskasnewssource.com

Rain moves into Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska had another day with lightning strikes through the Interior, as weather changes are already showing up on the southwest shores of mainland Alaska. A low pressure system that cycled through the Aleutian Islands has delivered the first of several rounds of rain over the coming...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Gov. Dunleavy vetoes $10.5M in funds for Alaska Long Trail project

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes to the state budget last week included slashing roughly $10.5 million in funding for the Alaska Long Trail project. The project would span about 500 miles and connect Seward to Fairbanks by what’s called a braided trail, mixing a series of walkable paths as well as paths accessible by four wheelers and snowmachines. Some pieces of the trail already exist, but some still need to be built.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Rising inflation rates hit Alaskans on gas, transportation and food

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s inflation rate continues to soar as it reached 7.2% in December of 2021, according to a report from the Department of Labor issued this month. Gasoline prices in urban Alaska have risen 52.2% from April 2021 to 2022, according to the Department of Labor....
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskamagazine.com

A Bad Trip in Polar Bear Country

My guide, we’ll call him Hank, picks me up from the Fairbanks airport and makes multiple stops to retrieve gear, all of which appears to date back to the Soviet era. In the truck, Hank shakes an old can of bear spray to see if it has anything left in it, before tossing it into the center console, where it begins to leak. My eyes blister, my throat thickens, and I roll down the window to gulp air. Hank coughs and cries but refuses to make a big deal about grizzly-grade pepper spray filling up the cab. He offers to close the lid to the console. I suggest that there’s no way his guests will be able to ride 414 miles on the Dalton Highway for two days without vomiting and passing out in the truck. He reluctantly agrees to ditch the bear spray. I reluctantly agree to stay on the tour. After all, he’s extending it to me as a press trip in hopes that I will write about his company.
FAIRBANKS, AK

