Investigation into fatal Curry County July 4 crash continues
By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
KCBY
3 days ago
HARBOR, Ore. — The Curry County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Joshua Spansail continue their investigation into the cause of a deadly crash at Beach Front RV Park in Harbor. "The driver of the van was released the next day from the hospital. We're still following up with...
CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
SHAN CREEK, Ore-- On Friday, Oregon State Police released new information regarding a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Highway 260 near milepost 18 and close to Marthaller Farms. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, around 6:12 p.m., an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup,...
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84-year-old George L. Lagrou, who was last known to be at milepost 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany around 11:23 a.m. Thursday, July 7. "So far, deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou," CCSO...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant...
Grants Pass police are reminding parents to be aware of any unusual activity happening with their children on social media. Yesterday, they arrested William Richardson after he agreed to meet a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. Richardson is 45 and a resident of Grants Pass. Currently, he is residing...
A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.
On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
WOLF CREEK — A commercial truck crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 80: north of Wolf Creek and near Glendale. Incident responders from the Oregon Department of Transportation grabbed their tow chains and headed to where the truck had fallen, forming a wall that blocked the highway.
A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
More than 40,000 illegal marijuans plants and 3.5 tons of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed Wednesday in Wolf Creek, Oregon. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant on two address on. Frontage Road and Speaker Road. Numerous greenhouses and indoor grow facilities were discovered during the raid....
County Commissioners and the Douglas County Public Works Department have announced the start of construction for the Windy Creek Bridge Replacement Project. A release said it is located along the north end of Reuben Road about a quarter of a mile northeast of Glendale. The project is slated to begin on Monday and continue through the end of the year.
OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Predatory small mouth bass in the Coquille River got tagged with microchips Friday ahead of the Port of Coquille River's $10,000 bass derby next weekend. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife assistant fisher biologists were on hand today to insert the identifying chips into the bass.
Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
COOS BAY, Ore. — The grills will be fired up this weekend for an annual fundraiser in Coos Bay. Organizers anticipate stiff competition and triple the crowd of the previous year. Local grill masters are getting in gear for this weekend's Pop Smoke Cookoff. It's happening in the parking...
I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.
Comments / 0