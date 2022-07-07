Jack Leiter to play in Futures Game; Adrian Beltre to be AL hitting coach

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Rangers' top-rated prospect will have an opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages in Major League Baseball this summer.

Jack Leiter, who was selected by Texas with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt, will be a part of the American League roster at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 16.

Leiter has had a disappointing start to his professional career, pitching to a record of 2-6 with a 5.36 ERA. The 22-year-old's last start came on June 24 when he allowed five walks in four innings. The walk total was the most he'd allowed in any start this season. He was placed on the development list a short time later with what the organization described as "arm fatigue," but the club doesn't believe he'll miss too much time on the mound.

“We feel like this will do him well,” president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Our level of concern is very low.”

Leiter won't be the only Ranger representing the organization at Dodger Stadium, as Rangers' Hall of Fame third baseman Adrian Beltre will participate as the American League's hitting coach.

Beltre, who retired in 2018 after a Hall of Fame-worthy career, knows a thing or two about hitting seeing as he finished his career with 3,166 hits.