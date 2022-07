The wife of former state Representative Micheal DiMassa, D-West Haven, has admitted to conspiring with her husband to steal the city's share of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Lauren DiMassa faces 12 to 18 months in prison. Lauren and her husband stole nearly $150,000 from the city by collecting payments for services she never provided to a local youth violence prevention program.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO