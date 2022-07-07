ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

St. George gun theft suspect indicted by Utah federal grand jury

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBb8g_0gXwFtD200

A federal grand jury in Utah has indicted a Las Vegas man charged with breaking into the Dixie Fish and Gun store in St. George and stealing 17 9mm semi-automatic pistols.

Brett Clinton Combs, 41, was charged with theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer and being a restricted person in possession of firearms.

According to the criminal complaint, Combs used a rock to break into the store during the early morning hours of March 4, 2022. St. George police arrived on the scene after a "glass break" alarm was triggered by the break-in.

Video surveillance from the business showed a single suspect breaking the glass front door, removing several firearms from the display cases, placing them in a duffel bag, and then leaving the business.

Police used blood that they found on the broken glass to to match it with Combs' DNA, and discovered that one of the stolen guns was used later in a separate crime in Las Vegas.

Assistant United States Attorneys from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case.

Special Agents from the ATF, along with officers from the St. George Police Department, are conducting the investigation.

